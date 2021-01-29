Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BODIES FOUND-CAR

Sheriff: Bodies found in vehicle in Eastern Washington

OTHELLO, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say more than one body was found in an abandoned vehicle in Eastern Washington near Othello. The Tri-City Herald reports Adams County Sheriff’s deputies were called at 6:30 a.m. Thursday to investigate a suspicious car with what appeared to be blood on the hood. Deputies found a person dead inside the vehicle. Authorities contacted the Washington State Crime Lab to investigate further. Authorities then found other human remains in the trunk of the vehicle. Authorities say the victim’s bodies were in such poor condition that they couldn’t be identified immediately.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Seven counties to advance to Phase 2 under modified plan

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Seven counties will be able to move into Phase 2 of the state’s economic reopening plan under changes Gov. Jay Inslee has announced. Inslee first announced the latest iteration of the state’s reopening plan earlier this month, which focuses efforts on reopening regions rather than individual counties. Each region had to meet four metrics in order to advance, including decreases in case rates and hospital admission rates. Now, they will only have to meet three. The counties that will ease rules include those that constitute the Seattle metro area.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-OPEN CARRY

Senate committee approves open carry ban at Capitol, rallies

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A Senate committee has approved a measure that would ban the open carry of guns and other weapons on the Capitol campus and at or near any permitted public demonstration across Washington state. The measure passed the Senate Law and Justice committee on a 5-4 party line vote and now heads to the Senate Rules Committee, the last stop before it is up for a vote by the full Senate. The bill would prohibit people from carrying weapons, either on their person or in their vehicle, while attending a permitted demonstration at a public place or while being within 250 feet of a permitted demonstration. It also prohibits openly carried weapons in the state Capitol or on the Capitol’s grounds.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SEATTLE HOSPITALS

Seattle-area hospitals see hopeful signs in virus fight

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials say the Seattle area is seeing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, bringing some relief to exhausted doctors and nurses who hope they are turning a corner as vaccination efforts proceed. Earlier this week, there was only one patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at UW Medical Center-Montlake. The unit had cared for as many as eight patients at a time during the heights of the pandemic. However, some experts believe the current lull could be upended as more variants of the virus spread throughout the U.S. State health officials have confirmed the presence of the so-called UK variant just north of Seattle.

POLICE SEARCH-WRONG APARTMENT

Justices: Tacoma police liable for search of wrong apartment

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington’s Supreme Court has reinstated a $250,000 verdict against the Tacoma Police Department after officers broke open the door of the wrong apartment during a drug investigation. Nurse Kathleen Mancini was sleeping in her Federal Way apartment after working a night shift in 2011 when eight Tacoma officers busted in and handcuffed her. They were looking for a suspected drug dealer who lived in a nearby unit and failed to verify his address before mistakenly obtaining a search warrant for Mancini’s apartment. A jury awarded Mancini $250,000, but an appeals court threw it out. The justices said in an 8-1 decision Thursday the police failed to exercise reasonable care in executing the search warrant.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-GRADUATION WAIVERS

Washington House passes graduation waiver measure

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington House has approved a bill that would waive some graduation requirements for individual students during a state of emergency. The measure is an effort to help some students who may have struggled during the last year of online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It now heads to the Senate for consideration. The bill is a more permanent extension of a measure passed last session, which allowed school districts to provide temporary waivers for students in the class of 2020 who were on track to graduate before the pandemic disrupted their learning.

HOMELESS ENCAMPMENT CLEARING

Officials clear homeless camp at Bellingham City Hall

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — The city of Bellingham has mostly cleared a camp outside City Hall where people without permanent shelter had set up tents and were living since mid-November to protest the lack of housing in the area. The Bellingham Herald reports police from multiple agencies arrived Thursday morning and dozens of protesters and campers packed belongings into vehicles. Protesters chanted, “We protect people, you protect property.” Although residents were given until this Friday to move, Mayor Seth Fleetwood said the city took emergency action on Thursday in response to credible sources saying agitators “more intent on mayhem than working toward any social good” were being called to the site on Friday.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE

Senate passes unemployment bill to help workers, businesses

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Senate has passed an unemployment insurance bill to help workers and businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The bill would increase the minimum weekly benefit for unemployed workers starting in July and would prevent a dramatic increase in unemployment taxes paid by businesses. Under the bill, workers who make between $21,000 and $27,800 per year would receive a larger share of their weekly wages in benefits _ up to 20% from 15%, raising the minimum level from $201 to $270 in July. In addition, the state’s businesses would see relief from unemployment taxes, including reductions in bills due in April.

KING COUNTY-CHILD CARE LEVY

King Co. executive pushes $811 million child care levy

SEATTLE (AP) — King County Executive Dow Constantine wants to ask voters to approve an $811 million child care levy. Constantine’s proposal would replace a $440 million levy approved in 2015. The big hike in the new proposal, Constantine said, is due to the higher tax rate and inflation. Constantine’s proposal, if approved by the Metropolitan King County Council, would go to voters on the August primary ballot. The Seattle Times reports the expiring Best Starts for Kids levy, which has doled out millions of dollars to more than 400 organizations over the last five years, in an effort to foster children’s development by supporting wide-ranging early-intervention programs.

AP-US-AMAZON-SHAREHOLDER-PROPOSALS

Amazon asks for block on shareholder hate speech proposal

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle-based Amazon.com, Inc. has asked federal regulators to block multiple shareholder proposals addressing criticism of the company’s stances on curbing hate speech, diversity in hiring, workplace conditions and surveillance technologies. The Seattle Times reported Wednesday that shareholders would not have an opportunity to vote on the proposals at the company’s shareholder meeting this year if the request is granted. Last year, none of the shareholders’ proposals were approved. The Securities and Exchange Commission declined to comment on whether it planned to allow Amazon to drop the proposals from the shareholder meeting docket.