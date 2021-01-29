Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 3:50 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — A high school in a remote Oregon town ordered a halt to in-person classes Friday after eight people there tested positive for COVID-19, and Republican lawmakers accused the Democratic governor of prioritizing urban over rural residents for vaccine distribution. By Andrew Selsky and Sara Cline. SENT: 510 words.

POLICE CUSTODY DEATH LAWSUIT

EUGENE, Ore. — The sister of an Oregon man who died of asphyxiation in a Eugene police car after wrapping a seatbelt around his neck has filed a $9 million wrongful death suit against the city and police department. SENT: 360 words.

IDAHO MARIJUANA CONSTITUTIONAL BAN

BOISE, Idaho. — As legal weed becomes a reality in every corner of the U.S., Idaho is putting up a fight. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 770 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK THINGS TO KNOW

Johnson & Johnson says its vaccine appears to protect against COVID-19 with just one shot. SENT: 580 words.

TRUMP REPUBLICANS STATE PARTIES

As former President Donald Trump faces an impeachment trial on a charge of inciting insurrection, state and county Republican Party committees have rushed to Trump’s defense. SENT: 900 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

SOC–MLS-Labor Negotiations

Major League Soccer has extended its deadline for negotiating adjustments to the existing collective bargaining agreement until Feb. 4 and warned it is prepared to lock out players if a deal isn’t reached by then. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 420 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

MAYOR HIRES FORMER MAYOR: Portland mayor hires former mayor to help advance agenda.

