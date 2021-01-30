Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal prosecutors are linking a Nevada man and a Tennessee man arrested in Las Vegas on charges arising from U.S. Capitol rioting with an Idaho man arrested earlier this month in Boise. Nathan DeGrave and Ronald Sandlin were in federal custody Friday pending an initial court appearance Monday before a U.S. magistrate judge in Las Vegas. Prosecutors say Sandlin solicited money to pay for him, DeGrave and Josiah Colt of Idaho to get to Washington, where each was allegedly seen on video in the Capitol. Sandlin is accused of fighting with police and is seen on video apparently smoking a marijuana cigarette inside the Capitol Rotunda.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A panel of state lawmakers voted to introduce legislation to prevent Idaho public health officials from ordering schools to close or take preventative measures such as requiring masks during public health emergencies. The Idaho Press reports the House Education Committee voted to introduce the legislation presented by Eagle Republican Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt on Friday. DeMordaunt says the bill stripping authority from state health officials promotes representative government because it places decisions in the hands of local school boards. She said the bill was one endorsed by a working group of state lawmakers last summer.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — As legal weed becomes a reality across the U.S., Idaho is putting up a fight. A proposed constitutional amendment that would prevent the legalization of pot in the state moved forward on Friday. The Senate State Affairs Committee voted to approve a joint resolution that bans all psychoactive drugs not already legal in the state. Backers say the state Constitution needs to be changed because neighboring states have approved marijuana use, and it could happen in Idaho. Those opposed say medical marijuana is needed for residents suffering from chronic or terminal illnesses. The measure would have to pass the Senate and House with a two-thirds majority before going to voters in Nov. 2022.

OTHELLO, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a 28-year-old man arrested in connection with the discovery of two dismembered bodies in a car in the central Washington town of Othello has confessed to the killings. KXLY-TV of Spokane reports Adams County sheriff’s deputies arrested Mauricio Nava-Garibay on Thursday, hours after finding the female bodies. Court documents say he told authorities he got in a fight with his girlfriend, Dora Martinez, on Wednesday evening and killed her in the garage of a home. A second woman, Guadalupe Martinez, entered the garage and Nava-Garibay told officers he also killed her. KXLY says he then drove to a location where he left the car with the bodies inside. He is being held in the Adams County Jail.