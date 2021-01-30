Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A high school in a remote Oregon town ordered a halt to in-person classes after eight people there tested positive for COVID-19. Republican lawmakers accused the Democratic governor of prioritizing urban over rural residents for vaccine distribution. The development in the high school in Vale, a town of 2,000 residents in eastern Oregon, comes as Gov. Kate Brown has faced criticism over prioritizing educators over senior citizens for vaccine eligibility in her effort to get schools across the state to reopen. All teachers became eligible to receive scarce vaccines on Monday, even though eligible health care workers, who were prioritized first, haven’t all been vaccinated yet.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The sister of an Oregon man who died of asphyxiation in a Eugene police car after wrapping a seatbelt around his neck has filed a $9 million wrongful death suit against the city and police department. The federal civil rights suit alleges police failed to recognize that Michael Amador Sanchez was suffering from a mental health crisis, properly secure him in the patrol car, monitor his conduct in the rear seat or summon an ambulance to properly care for him. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Eugene police declined comment on the suit.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — As legal weed becomes a reality across the U.S., Idaho is putting up a fight. A proposed constitutional amendment that would prevent the legalization of pot in the state moved forward on Friday. The Senate State Affairs Committee voted to approve a joint resolution that bans all psychoactive drugs not already legal in the state. Backers say the state Constitution needs to be changed because neighboring states have approved marijuana use, and it could happen in Idaho. Those opposed say medical marijuana is needed for residents suffering from chronic or terminal illnesses. The measure would have to pass the Senate and House with a two-thirds majority before going to voters in Nov. 2022.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says former Mayor Sam Adams will join his administration. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported earlier this month that the two had been in talks about the former mayor serving under the current one. Adams will serve as director of strategic innovations, where he will focus on the priorities of reducing homelessness and street camping, improving public safety, cleaning up garbage and graffiti, and tackling the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The mayor’s office says he will report to Deputy Chief of Staff Sonia Schmanski. Adams served one term as Portland mayor from 2009 to 2013.