Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is calling on the state to stop hospital systems from giving special COVID-19 vaccine access to donors, board members or others following reports of hospital systems doing so. The Seattle Times reports Durkan further called for the state to reallocate vaccines to community health clinics that serve low-income communities of color. Her calls come amid rising concerns that the limited vaccine supply is not reaching people who are at higher risk than others. Gov. Jay Inslee’s spokeswoman Tara Lee said Inslee’s office appreciates Durkan’s “commitment to prioritizing the most vulnerable,” adding that the state “is already moving in that direction — increasing doses to clinics and other places.”

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington state say a coronavirus variant first identified in England and recently found in Snohomish and Pierce counties, has been detected in a King County test sample. The Seattle Times reports the University of Washington Medicine on Friday notified King County public health officials, who said the news was “worrisome, but not surprising,” according to a blog post from Public Health — Seattle & King County. Officials say the variant, known as the B117 strain, spreads more easily than others and quickly became the dominant strain in the U.K. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has predicted the strain likely will become the predominant one in the U.S. by March.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Legislature has passed an unemployment insurance bill to help businesses and workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The bill would increase the minimum weekly benefit for unemployed workers starting in July and would prevent a dramatic increase in unemployment taxes paid by businesses. Under the bill, workers who make between $21,000 and $27,800 per year would receive a larger share of their weekly wages in benefits _ up to 20% from 15%, raising the minimum level from $201 to $270 in July. In addition, the state’s businesses would see relief from unemployment taxes, including reductions in bills due in April.

SEATTLE (AP) — A new federal lawsuit says Washington state is failing hundreds of foster children by shuttling them among placements, including short-term stays in hotels and state offices. Disability Rights Washington is suing the Department of Children, Youth and Families in U.S. District Court in Seattle. The organization alleges that the department has duty to protect and support children and help return them to their families if possible, but that instead the instability of the placements hurts them. One 13-year-old plaintiff reportedly has been placed in 30 different foster or group homes since 2016, and has been placed in hotels or state offices 20 times. The department has acknowledged the problem and says the state needs to come up with more money to fix it.