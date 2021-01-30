Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have hired Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator, the first time in his career he’ll be responsible for running an offense and calling plays. Waldron has spent the past four seasons as the passing game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams. His hiring in Seattle was announced more than two weeks after the Seahawks fired Brian Schottenheimer. Seattle set a franchise record for points scored last season but there were clear philosophical differences between Schottenheimer and coach Pete Carroll.

NEW YORK (AP) — Ken Griffey Jr. has been hired as a senior adviser to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. The Hall of Fame outfielder will work in baseball operations and youth baseball development. He is tasked with improving diversity at amateur levels. Griffey will work as an MLB ambassador at youth initiatives and at its special events, including the postseason and the All-Star Game. Griffey was a 13-time All-Star who hit .284 with 630 homers and 1,836 RBIs in 22 seasons for Seattle, Cincinnati and the Chicago White Sox. He was elected to the Hall in 2016.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Hayley Jones and Kiana Williams each scored 16 points as No. 6 Stanford beat Washington State 77-49 for its 69th consecutive victory in the series. Ashten Prechtel added 11 points for Stanford, which has never lost to the Cougars in a series that dates to 1983. Bella Murekatete scored a career-high 17 points for Washington State, which was undone by 33% shooting. Ula Motuga added 10 points. The teams played back-to-back games in Pullman, Washington, because local COVID-19 protocols have prevented Stanford from playing home games for two months. Stanford also beat Washington State on Wednesday night.

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Soccer has extended its deadline for negotiating adjustments to the existing collective bargaining agreement and warned it is prepared to lock out players if a deal isn’t reached by then. The league set the new Feb. 4 deadline after the Major League Soccer Players Association submitted a proposal just hours ahead of the original deadline. The union proposed extending the collective bargaining agreement with the league through the 2026 season. The league’s proposal includes paying players their full salaries in 2021 in exchange for a CBA extension through the 2027 season.