Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CAPITOL BREACH-NEVADA ARRESTS

Documents: 2 held in Vegas, Idaho man went to Capitol riot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal prosecutors are linking a Nevada man and a Tennessee man arrested in Las Vegas on charges arising from U.S. Capitol rioting with an Idaho man arrested earlier this month in Boise. Nathan DeGrave and Ronald Sandlin were in federal custody Friday pending an initial court appearance Monday before a U.S. magistrate judge in Las Vegas. Prosecutors say Sandlin solicited money to pay for him, DeGrave and Josiah Colt of Idaho to get to Washington, where each was allegedly seen on video in the Capitol. Sandlin is accused of fighting with police and is seen on video apparently smoking a marijuana cigarette inside the Capitol Rotunda.

SCHOOLS-PUBLIC HEALTH AUTHORITY

Lawmakers introduce bill to limit public health authority

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A panel of state lawmakers voted to introduce legislation to prevent Idaho public health officials from ordering schools to close or take preventative measures such as requiring masks during public health emergencies. The Idaho Press reports the House Education Committee voted to introduce the legislation presented by Eagle Republican Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt on Friday. DeMordaunt says the bill stripping authority from state health officials promotes representative government because it places decisions in the hands of local school boards. She said the bill was one endorsed by a working group of state lawmakers last summer.

IDAHO MARIJUANA-CONSTITUTIONAL BAN

Constitutional ban on legal pot advances in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — As legal weed becomes a reality across the U.S., Idaho is putting up a fight. A proposed constitutional amendment that would prevent the legalization of pot in the state moved forward on Friday. The Senate State Affairs Committee voted to approve a joint resolution that bans all psychoactive drugs not already legal in the state. Backers say the state Constitution needs to be changed because neighboring states have approved marijuana use, and it could happen in Idaho. Those opposed say medical marijuana is needed for residents suffering from chronic or terminal illnesses. The measure would have to pass the Senate and House with a two-thirds majority before going to voters in Nov. 2022.

WASHINGTON-BODIES IN CAR

Arrest made after bodies of 2 women found in vehicle

OTHELLO, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a 28-year-old man arrested in connection with the discovery of two dismembered bodies in a car in the central Washington town of Othello has confessed to the killings. KXLY-TV of Spokane reports Adams County sheriff’s deputies arrested Mauricio Nava-Garibay on Thursday, hours after finding the female bodies. Court documents say he told authorities he got in a fight with his girlfriend, Dora Martinez, on Wednesday evening and killed her in the garage of a home. A second woman, Guadalupe Martinez, entered the garage and Nava-Garibay told officers he also killed her. KXLY says he then drove to a location where he left the car with the bodies inside. He is being held in the Adams County Jail.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

Idaho power struggle appears to tilt away from Legislature

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Attempts by the Republican-dominated Legislature to wrest power from GOP Gov. Brad Little when it comes to emergency declarations during a crisis like the coronavirus pandemic appear to have taken a hit. The Idaho attorney general’s office in an opinion on Thursday says a strategy by the Legislature to use concurrent resolutions that don’t require a governor’s signature to end a governor’s emergency declaration is not contained in the Idaho Constitution. The Attorney General’s office says such a concurrent resolution merely expresses the Legislature’s preference but has no legal effect. Lawmakers in the House and Senate have put forward several concurrent resolutions aiming to end Little’s coronavirus emergency.

ODD-OCEAN SPRAY-IDAHO MUSEUM

Viral TikTok user gives signed juice bottle to Idaho museum

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man who rode to fame on TikTok after casually singing “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac and drinking cranberry juice while longboarding will have a symbol of his success on display at the Museum of Idaho. Nathan Apodaca, also known as Doggface, signed a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice for the museum during an event on Tuesday. The Post Register reported that Apodaca and his family received membership cards to the museum in exchange for the autographed donation. Tom Hayes, the CEO of Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., says the bottle will now be on display and become the latest entry in the museum’s archives.