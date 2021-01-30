Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon school in remote town closes after virus cases found

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A high school in a remote Oregon town ordered a halt to in-person classes after eight people there tested positive for COVID-19. Republican lawmakers accused the Democratic governor of prioritizing urban over rural residents for vaccine distribution. The development in the high school in Vale, a town of 2,000 residents in eastern Oregon, comes as Gov. Kate Brown has faced criticism over prioritizing educators over senior citizens for vaccine eligibility in her effort to get schools across the state to reopen. All teachers became eligible to receive scarce vaccines on Monday, even though eligible health care workers, who were prioritized first, haven’t all been vaccinated yet.

Suit: Eugene police negligent in man’s death in police car

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The sister of an Oregon man who died of asphyxiation in a Eugene police car after wrapping a seatbelt around his neck has filed a $9 million wrongful death suit against the city and police department. The federal civil rights suit alleges police failed to recognize that Michael Amador Sanchez was suffering from a mental health crisis, properly secure him in the patrol car, monitor his conduct in the rear seat or summon an ambulance to properly care for him. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Eugene police declined comment on the suit.

Constitutional ban on legal pot advances in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — As legal weed becomes a reality across the U.S., Idaho is putting up a fight. A proposed constitutional amendment that would prevent the legalization of pot in the state moved forward on Friday. The Senate State Affairs Committee voted to approve a joint resolution that bans all psychoactive drugs not already legal in the state. Backers say the state Constitution needs to be changed because neighboring states have approved marijuana use, and it could happen in Idaho. Those opposed say medical marijuana is needed for residents suffering from chronic or terminal illnesses. The measure would have to pass the Senate and House with a two-thirds majority before going to voters in Nov. 2022.

Portland mayor hires former mayor to help advance agenda

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says former Mayor Sam Adams will join his administration. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported earlier this month that the two had been in talks about the former mayor serving under the current one. Adams will serve as director of strategic innovations, where he will focus on the priorities of reducing homelessness and street camping, improving public safety, cleaning up garbage and graffiti, and tackling the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The mayor’s office says he will report to Deputy Chief of Staff Sonia Schmanski. Adams served one term as Portland mayor from 2009 to 2013.

27 Astoria hospital workers sickened with COVID-19

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — State health officials say 27 workers at a hospital in Astoria, Oregon have been sickened with the coronavirus since the end of November. The Astorian reports the cases at Columbia Memorial Hospital were detailed by the Oregon Health Authority in a weekly report on workplace outbreaks released Wednesday. The most recent onset was Jan. 14. Hospital spokeswoman Nancee Long said five employees tested positive for the virus during the week of Nov. 27. She says the remaining 22 cases have occurred sporadically since the original cluster, spread throughout nine different departments and five separate buildings. She says those affected have been quarantined to protect both caregivers and patients.

1 arrested, police disperse crowd at Portland ICE facility

PORTLAND (AP) — One man was arrested and one 40 mm less lethal round was deployed after a group gathered outside the Portland, Oregon, Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on Wednesday night. KOIN reports the large group began gathering outside the ICE building shortly before 10 p.m. Portland police say the crowd blocked traffic and set a dumpster on fire, which they eventually pushed in front of the building. Federal officers then emerged to push the crowd back in order to allow Portland Fire and Rescue crews to extinguish the flames. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the crowd began firing off rock-like projectiles at federal officers. A 20-year-old man was arrested on charges of riot, second-degree disorderly conduct and attempted assault on a public safety officer.

Role of race in US vaccine rollout gets put to the test

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The role that race should play in deciding who gets priority for the COVID-19 vaccine has been put to the test in Oregon. But people of color won’t be the specific focus in the next phase of the state’s rollout. An advisory committee decided Thursday to prioritize those with chronic medical conditions, essential workers and others. But the debate shows a growing commitment to put racial equity at the heart of the nation’s mass vaccination campaign as COVID-19 disproportionally affects people of color. Experts say 18 states included ways to measure equity in their original vaccine distribution plans last fall and more have likely done so since the shots started arriving.

Lawyer pepper-sprayed by Portland mayor apologizes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A lawyer who Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler blasted with pepper spray after the man aggressively confronted him on Sunday has released a statement expressing remorse. He said Wednesday he wanted to patch things up with the mayor as well as the partners at his downtown firm. Police say Wheeler pepper-sprayed Cadonau after the lawyer videotaped him and a former mayor leaving a restaurant. According to the police report, Wheeler and Sam Adams, who served as Portland mayor from 2009 to 2013, had been dining in a tented area. Wheeler told police a man approached him and accused him of dining without wearing a mask.