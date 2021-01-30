Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE ACCESS

Seattle mayor calls for state to ban special vaccine access

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is calling on the state to stop hospital systems from giving special COVID-19 vaccine access to donors, board members or others following reports of hospital systems doing so. The Seattle Times reports Durkan further called for the state to reallocate vaccines to community health clinics that serve low-income communities of color. Her calls come amid rising concerns that the limited vaccine supply is not reaching people who are at higher risk than others. Gov. Jay Inslee’s spokeswoman Tara Lee said Inslee’s office appreciates Durkan’s “commitment to prioritizing the most vulnerable,” adding that the state “is already moving in that direction — increasing doses to clinics and other places.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VARIANT

UK COVID-19 strain detected in Washington’s King County

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington state say a coronavirus variant first identified in England and recently found in Snohomish and Pierce counties, has been detected in a King County test sample. The Seattle Times reports the University of Washington Medicine on Friday notified King County public health officials, who said the news was “worrisome, but not surprising,” according to a blog post from Public Health — Seattle & King County. Officials say the variant, known as the B117 strain, spreads more easily than others and quickly became the dominant strain in the U.K. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has predicted the strain likely will become the predominant one in the U.S. by March.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE

House passes unemployment bill to help workers, businesses

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Legislature has passed an unemployment insurance bill to help businesses and workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The bill would increase the minimum weekly benefit for unemployed workers starting in July and would prevent a dramatic increase in unemployment taxes paid by businesses. Under the bill, workers who make between $21,000 and $27,800 per year would receive a larger share of their weekly wages in benefits _ up to 20% from 15%, raising the minimum level from $201 to $270 in July. In addition, the state’s businesses would see relief from unemployment taxes, including reductions in bills due in April.

FOSTER CARE LAWSUIT

Lawsuit: Washington’s shuttling of foster kids fails them

SEATTLE (AP) — A new federal lawsuit says Washington state is failing hundreds of foster children by shuttling them among placements, including short-term stays in hotels and state offices. Disability Rights Washington is suing the Department of Children, Youth and Families in U.S. District Court in Seattle. The organization alleges that the department has duty to protect and support children and help return them to their families if possible, but that instead the instability of the placements hurts them. One 13-year-old plaintiff reportedly has been placed in 30 different foster or group homes since 2016, and has been placed in hotels or state offices 20 times. The department has acknowledged the problem and says the state needs to come up with more money to fix it.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON SCHOOLS

State urges teachers to return to classrooms — shot or not

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s schools chief is pushing for teachers to get vaccinated for the coronavirus when it’s their turn but also insisting they get back to the classroom immediately, shot or not. Chris Reykdal, superintendent of public instruction, on Friday announced a partnership with Kaiser Permanente to offer vaccinations to the state’s 143,000 public school employees and 12,000 private school employees. The program will simply make it easier for teachers to get the shot but will not change their place in line. Many teachers are frustrated with the push for classroom learning in the face of raging infection rates.

BLACK LIVES MATTER-CASE COSTS

Seattle ordered to pay $82K to Black Lives Matter lawyers

SEATTLE (AP) — The city of Seattle has been ordered to pay nearly $82,000 to attorneys for Black Lives Matter to cover their fees and costs in pursuing contempt-of-court violations against the Seattle Police Department. The Seattle Times reports the contempt violations were for the improper use of pepper spray and blast balls by police against peaceful protesters after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The amount by U.S. District Judge Richard Jones ordered was significantly less than the nearly $264,000 in fees and costs sought by lawyers for BLM-Seattle and King County after Jones found police had violated his injunction prohibiting unnecessary force.

AP-US-SEATTLE-VACCINE-FREEZER-FAILURE

Seattle hospitals rush out vaccines after freezer failure

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle hospitals rushed out COVID-19 vaccines to hundreds of people in the middle of the night after a freezer they were being stored in failed. The Seattle Times reports that it’s not clear what caused the freezer failure Thursday night, but the UW Medical Center’s Northwest and Montlake campuses and Swedish Medical Center received hundreds of doses that needed to be used before they spoiled at 5:30 a.m. Friday. Word of the unexpected doses spread on social media, and a line of hopeful vaccine recipients snaked out the clinic door and through a parking lot at UW Medical Center-Northwest. Cassie Sauer, president of the Washington State Hospital Association, says no doses were wasted.

NAVY-STATE PARKS

Navy given OK to train in some Washington state parks

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Navy has been granted permission to conduct special operations training at some Washington state parks with mitigation requirements specific to each park. The Skagit Valley Herald reports that that the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission voted 4-3 on Thursday in favor of the training. The seven-member commission is set to review its decision after 90 days. Officials say the Navy will also undergo post-training reports so staff at the parks can analyze the routes used to identify any environmental impacts or interaction with the public. Some argued against the approval because of public land use.

IDAHO MARIJUANA-CONSTITUTIONAL BAN

Constitutional ban on legal pot advances in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — As legal weed becomes a reality across the U.S., Idaho is putting up a fight. A proposed constitutional amendment that would prevent the legalization of pot in the state moved forward on Friday. The Senate State Affairs Committee voted to approve a joint resolution that bans all psychoactive drugs not already legal in the state. Backers say the state Constitution needs to be changed because neighboring states have approved marijuana use, and it could happen in Idaho. Those opposed say medical marijuana is needed for residents suffering from chronic or terminal illnesses. The measure would have to pass the Senate and House with a two-thirds majority before going to voters in Nov. 2022.

WASHINGTON-BODIES IN CAR

Arrest made after bodies of 2 women found in vehicle

OTHELLO, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a 28-year-old man arrested in connection with the discovery of two dismembered bodies in a car in the central Washington town of Othello has confessed to the killings. KXLY-TV of Spokane reports Adams County sheriff’s deputies arrested Mauricio Nava-Garibay on Thursday, hours after finding the female bodies. Court documents say he told authorities he got in a fight with his girlfriend, Dora Martinez, on Wednesday evening and killed her in the garage of a home. A second woman, Guadalupe Martinez, entered the garage and Nava-Garibay told officers he also killed her. KXLY says he then drove to a location where he left the car with the bodies inside. He is being held in the Adams County Jail.