Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Garden Valley 58, Council 29
Grace 57, Cokeville, Wyo. 52
Sandpoint 48, Moscow 44
Snake River 48, W. Jefferson 46
Timberline 52, Mountain View 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Kelly 42, Middleton 35
Camas County 41, Richfield 23
Canyon Ridge 58, Wood River 27
Garden Valley 58, Council 29
Genesee 67, Kamiah 50
Grace 57, Cokeville, Wyo. 52
McCall-Donnelly 46, Fruitland 37
Sandpoint 48, Moscow 44
Snake River 48, W. Jefferson 46
Timberlake 47, Lewiston 41
Timberline 52, Mountain View 47
Tri-Valley 52, Cascade 21
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments