AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 10:45 pm

Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Garden Valley 58, Council 29

Grace 57, Cokeville, Wyo. 52

Sandpoint 48, Moscow 44

Snake River 48, W. Jefferson 46

Timberline 52, Mountain View 47

Bishop Kelly 42, Middleton 35

Camas County 41, Richfield 23

Canyon Ridge 58, Wood River 27

Genesee 67, Kamiah 50

McCall-Donnelly 46, Fruitland 37

Timberlake 47, Lewiston 41

Tri-Valley 52, Cascade 21

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

