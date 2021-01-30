WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily Game

9-6-7

(nine, six, seven)

Hit 5

19-20-32-41-42

(nineteen, twenty, thirty-two, forty-one, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

04-15-17-25-29-33-38-40-44-45-47-48-50-52-55-57-58-61-68-75

(four, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty, forty-four, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-eight, seventy-five)

Lotto

14-18-32-36-37-47

(fourteen, eighteen, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $3 million

Match 4

03-08-16-17

(three, eight, sixteen, seventeen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $42 million

Powerball

01-02-07-52-61, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3

(one, two, seven, fifty-two, sixty-one; Powerball: four; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $30 million