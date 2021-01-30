WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:Daily Game
9-6-7
(nine, six, seven)Hit 5
19-20-32-41-42
(nineteen, twenty, thirty-two, forty-one, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000Keno
04-15-17-25-29-33-38-40-44-45-47-48-50-52-55-57-58-61-68-75
(four, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty, forty-four, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-eight, seventy-five)Lotto
14-18-32-36-37-47
(fourteen, eighteen, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $3 millionMatch 4
03-08-16-17
(three, eight, sixteen, seventeen)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $42 millionPowerball
01-02-07-52-61, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3
(one, two, seven, fifty-two, sixty-one; Powerball: four; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
