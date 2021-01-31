Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HARRISON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a 60-year-old Washington man died after falling through the ice at a lake in northern Idaho. The Kootenai County sheriff’s office says Dale Renfro from Spokane Valley, Washington, died on Friday after falling through the ice at Blue Lake in Harrison, Idaho. Authorities say emergency responders went to the lake after a report of someone yelling for help. Renfro’s body was found partially submerged in the lake. Authorities say it’s not clear if he drowned or died of prolonged exposure to the cold. His family told authorities that Renfro was an avid fisherman, and he probably went onto the lake to fish.

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say they’ve identified human remains as those of an Idaho man who went missing while backpacking a decade ago. The Idaho County coroner said Friday that the remains of Todd William Hofflander were identified using DNA analysis. Authorities say the 39-year-old Hofflander was last seen in late September of 2010 while backpacking with a friend. A hunter found the remains in April 2020 in the Bernard Creek area in west-central Idaho west of Riggins. The Lewiston Tribune reports that the hunter took a camera found with the remains and turned it over to authorities. It contained photos of Hofflander.

UNDATED (AP) — Federal data shows ranks of scientists who carry out environmental research, enforcement and other jobs fell sharply in some agencies under former President Donald Trump. Government scientists say many veteran staffers retired, quit or moved to other agencies amid pressure from an administration they regarded as hostile to science and beholden to industry. That poses a challenge for President Joe Biden, who must rebuild a demoralized work force to meet promises to protect the environment, tackle climate change and reduce pollution. Hundreds of scientists have left the Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Geological Survey and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That is hampering everything from enforcing rules against polluters to finishing vital climate research.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal prosecutors are linking a Nevada man and a Tennessee man arrested in Las Vegas on charges arising from U.S. Capitol rioting with an Idaho man arrested earlier this month in Boise. Nathan DeGrave and Ronald Sandlin were in federal custody Friday pending an initial court appearance Monday before a U.S. magistrate judge in Las Vegas. Prosecutors say Sandlin solicited money to pay for him, DeGrave and Josiah Colt of Idaho to get to Washington, where each was allegedly seen on video in the Capitol. Sandlin is accused of fighting with police and is seen on video apparently smoking a marijuana cigarette inside the Capitol Rotunda.