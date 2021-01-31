Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HARRISON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a 60-year-old Washington man died after falling through the ice at a lake in northern Idaho. The Kootenai County sheriff’s office says Dale Renfro from Spokane Valley, Washington, died on Friday after falling through the ice at Blue Lake in Harrison, Idaho. Authorities say emergency responders went to the lake after a report of someone yelling for help. Renfro’s body was found partially submerged in the lake. Authorities say it’s not clear if he drowned or died of prolonged exposure to the cold. His family told authorities that Renfro was an avid fisherman, and he probably went onto the lake to fish.

ANACORTES, Wash. (AP) — Crews have raised the first ferry of the Alaska Marine Highway System after the retired vessel sank in Guemes Channel at Anacortes in western Washington. The Skagit Valley Herald reports that the Chilkat was lifted by a crane and placed on a barge on Wednesday. The Chilkat sank on Jan. 12 after it broke free from its mooring at Lovric’s Sea-Craft and crashed into the Guemes Island Ferry Terminal. Officials say it had to be removed because it was near the terminal and posed a hazard. The ship was launched in 1957 and decommissioned in 1988. It was then re-purposed for other jobs before recently being taken out of service.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — As the coronavirus pandemic takes a mental toll on young people, more states are considering expanding opportunities for students to take mental health days to try to lessen stigma and reduce youth suicide. Lawmakers in Utah and Arizona have proposed bills that would add mental or behavioral health to the list of reasons students can be absent from class. Similar laws have passed in Oregon, Maine, Colorado and Virginia in the past two years. The pandemic has increased pressure on kids who’ve been isolated from their friends and classmates for almost a year during remote learning. The portion of children’s emergency-room visits related to mental health ballooned in 2020.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is calling on the state to stop hospital systems from giving special COVID-19 vaccine access to donors, board members or others following reports of hospital systems doing so. The Seattle Times reports Durkan further called for the state to reallocate vaccines to community health clinics that serve low-income communities of color. Her calls come amid rising concerns that the limited vaccine supply is not reaching people who are at higher risk than others. Gov. Jay Inslee’s spokeswoman Tara Lee said Inslee’s office appreciates Durkan’s “commitment to prioritizing the most vulnerable,” adding that the state “is already moving in that direction — increasing doses to clinics and other places.”