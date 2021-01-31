Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Drew Timme had 19 points and was one of six Gonzaga players to score in double figures as the top-ranked Bulldogs routed Pepperdine 97-75. Andrew Nembhard came off the bench and finished with 17 points and eight assists, while Corey Kispert scored 16 and Aaron Cook a career-high 15. Gonzaga has won 21 straight games dating to last season. Colbey Ross led Pepperdine with 16 points and seven assists, while Sedrick Altman scored 14.

CHICAGO (AP) — Damian Lillard hit a fadeaway 3-pointer as time expired to give the Portland Trail Blazers a 123-122 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Lillard finished with 44 points on eight 3-pointers. Enes Kanter had 22 points and 11 rebounds for Portland, which is 5-3 on the road. Gary Trent Jr. finished with 18 points. Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and Zach LaVine had 26 for the Bulls.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Riley had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 23 UCLA outlasted pesky Oregon State for a 57-52 victory. The Bruins improved to 13-3 overall and 9-1 in the Pac-12. They extended their home winning streak to 16 games. UCLA has won eight of nine overall, rebounding from a one-point defeat to Stanford last weekend that was its first league loss. Ethan Thompson scored 16 points to lead the Beavers, who fell to 8-7 overall and 4-5 in the league. It was UCLA’s third straight game that came down to the final three minutes and the Bruins are 2-1 in that stretch.

UNDATED (AP) — American forward Jordan Morris made his debut for Swansea, entering in the 83rd minute of a 3-1 win at Rotherham in the second-tier English League Championship. The 26-year-old was loaned from Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders to Swansea on Jan. 22 for the second half of the English season, and the Swans have an option to purchase his rights. Morris has 41 goals 23 assists for the Sounders since signing with the club in 2016. He has 10 goals in 39 appearances for the U.S.