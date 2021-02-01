BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 1:00 p.m.

OREGON-DRUGS-DECRIMINALIZED SALEM, Ore. – Police in Oregon can no longer arrest someone for possession of small amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, oxycodone and other hard drugs as a ballot measure that decriminalized them took effect on Monday. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 800 words. AP Photos.

UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS-DATA BREACH

SEATTLE – The Washington state Auditor’s Office says a data breach may have exposed the personal information of 1.6 million residents who filed for unemployment last year, as well as other information from state agencies and local governments. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 300 words.

MAYOR-QANON

A mayor of a small town in Washington state has drawn opposition for comments supporting adherents to QAnon conspiracies. Sequim Mayor William Armacost has previously declared QAnon a “truth movement.” SENT: 275 words.

SPORTS

BKC—T25-COLLEGE-BKB-POLL

Gonzaga and Baylor have continued their season-long run atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. By John Marshall. SENT: 600 words.

FBC—WASHINGTON-COACHING STAFF The Washington Huskies have promoted Bob Gregory to defensive coordinator. This will be the third time in his coaching career that Gregory will be in charge of running a defense. SENT: 270 words.

BKL-WNBA FREE AGENCY

Diana Taurasi is staying in Phoenix while Alysha Clark is heading across the country to join the Washington Mystic. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 275 words.

IN BRIEF

—WASHINGTON-HOMELESS HOTEL: Arrests after homeless activists try to occupy hotel.

—MINE EXPANSION-APPEAL: Opponents appeal gravel mine expansion near Anacortes.

—FATAL STABBING-TEEN: 16-year-old girl arrested after 16-year-old fatally stabbed.