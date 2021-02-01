Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — As the coronavirus pandemic takes a mental toll on young people, more states are considering expanding opportunities for students to take mental health days to try to lessen stigma and reduce youth suicide. Lawmakers in Utah and Arizona have proposed bills that would add mental or behavioral health to the list of reasons students can be absent from class. Similar laws have passed in Oregon, Maine, Colorado and Virginia in the past two years. The pandemic has increased pressure on kids who’ve been isolated from their friends and classmates for almost a year during remote learning. The portion of children’s emergency-room visits related to mental health ballooned in 2020.

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A trumpeter swan in central Oregon that produced 15 young and was a key part of an effort to repopulate the threatened species has died. The Bend Bulletin reports that Pete died last week of a bacterial infection. Pete and his mate Eloise had produced their offspring, or cygnets, over the last three years at their home at the Aspen Lakes Golf Course in Sisters. The cygnets were captured and sent to live in the wild at the Summer Lake Wildlife Area in south-central Oregon that has ideal wetlands for swans. Officials say they’re searching for a new mate for Eloise.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A high school in a remote Oregon town ordered a halt to in-person classes after eight people there tested positive for COVID-19. Republican lawmakers accused the Democratic governor of prioritizing urban over rural residents for vaccine distribution. The development in the high school in Vale, a town of 2,000 residents in eastern Oregon, comes as Gov. Kate Brown has faced criticism over prioritizing educators over senior citizens for vaccine eligibility in her effort to get schools across the state to reopen. All teachers became eligible to receive scarce vaccines on Monday, even though eligible health care workers, who were prioritized first, haven’t all been vaccinated yet.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The sister of an Oregon man who died of asphyxiation in a Eugene police car after wrapping a seatbelt around his neck has filed a $9 million wrongful death suit against the city and police department. The federal civil rights suit alleges police failed to recognize that Michael Amador Sanchez was suffering from a mental health crisis, properly secure him in the patrol car, monitor his conduct in the rear seat or summon an ambulance to properly care for him. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Eugene police declined comment on the suit.