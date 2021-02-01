Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ANACORTES, Wash. (AP) — A gravel mine expansion near Lake Erie south of Anacortes has been appealed to the Skagit County Board of Commissioners. Representatives of the nonprofit Evergreen Islands will argue on Feb. 9 that the Skagit County Hearing Examiner was wrong to approve a permit for the expansion. Skagit County Planning and Development staff will defend their work that led to the decision. Evergreen Islands says the county’s review of the permit application was insufficient because it did not take into account groundwater impacts and related landslide risks. The permit allows Lake Erie Gravel Pit to expand its operations from 17.7 to 53.5 acres.

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Bremerton Police are investigating a homicide after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death. Police say friends drove the girl to St. Michael’s Medical Center in Bremerton just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday. She was taken into the ER for stabilization and then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center where she died from her injuries. Police contacted a 16-year-old suspect and placed her under arrest. She was booked into the Kitsap Juvenile Detention Center. Police say they are interviewing several witnesses.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Health officials say three mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Snohomish County are closing Monday and Tuesday because of a lack of vaccines. KOMO reports the Everett, Edmonds, and Monroe locations will be closed because of a lack of the Moderna vaccine. The Snohomish County Health Department says no appointments had been scheduled for those days. The Arlington site is expected to be open Monday as long as Pfizer doses are available. The health department says appointments will open back up for the Everett, Edmonds, and Monroe locations once they get more doses of the Moderna vaccine.

HARRISON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a 60-year-old Washington man died after falling through the ice at a lake in northern Idaho. The Kootenai County sheriff’s office says Dale Renfro from Spokane Valley, Washington, died on Friday after falling through the ice at Blue Lake in Harrison, Idaho. Authorities say emergency responders went to the lake after a report of someone yelling for help. Renfro’s body was found partially submerged in the lake. Authorities say it’s not clear if he drowned or died of prolonged exposure to the cold. His family told authorities that Renfro was an avid fisherman, and he probably went onto the lake to fish.