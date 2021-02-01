Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Hannah Jump matched her season-high with 15 points off the bench and No. 6 Stanford used a fast start beat shorthanded Washington 74-48 for its fourth straight win. The Cardinal led by 19 after scoring a season-high 28 points in the first quarter and were never threatened in completing a three-game sweep of the Washington schools this week. The Cardinal defeated Washington State twice before knocking off the Huskies to complete the extended road trip. Lexie Hull and Kiana Williams both added 12 points for the Cardinal. Quay Miller led Washington with 14 points.

SEATTLE (AP) — Isaac Bonton scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half, Noah Williams added 21 points, and Washington State snapped its six-game losing streak with a 77-62 win over rival Washington. A miserable January ended on the upswing for the Cougars on the final night, thanks to a big contribution from Efe Abogidi on the interior in the first half and some key outside shooting in the final 20 minutes to pull away from the Huskies. Bonton added seven rebounds and four assists. Quade Green led Washington with 20 points.

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Tanner Groves had 23 points and 15 rebounds as Eastern Washington beat Sacramento State 68-60. Ethan Esposito led the Hornets on Sunday with 17 points and eight rebounds.

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Each May 8 for the last four years, freestyle skier Colby Stevenson has a “celebrate life” day with his buddies. It’s usually on top of a mountain somewhere. It was on that day in 2016 when he suffered a fractured skull after falling asleep on his way home to Utah from Mount Hood. Stevenson wasn’t sure if he would ever make it back to freestyle skiing. Last winter, he was on top of the freestyle world at the Winter X Games as he won the slopestyle and Knuckle Huck events. He has his sights set on the 2022 Beijing Olympics.