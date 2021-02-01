Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO-UNSPENT COVID MILLIONS

BOISE — Idaho state lawmakers in a power struggle with Republican Gov. Brad Little say they should have been called back into session last year to distribute the $1.25 billion in coronavirus rescue money that Little doled out. But now that the part-time, Republican-dominated Legislature has been in session for three weeks, lawmakers have yet to approve spending any of $900 million in new federal funding that the state has received despite urgent calls from groups saying it is needed immediately. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 770 words.

OREGON-DRUGS DECRIMINALIZED

SALEM, Ore. — Police in Oregon can no longer arrest someone for possession of small amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, oxycodone and other drugs as a ballot measure that decriminalized them took effect on Monday. Instead, those found in possession would face a $100 fine or a health assessment that could lead to addiction counseling. Backers of the ballot measure, which Oregon voters passed by a wide margin in November, hailed it as a revolutionary move for the United States. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 840 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COURT BACKLOG

BOISE — Idaho’s judicial system faces a backlog of thousands of cases because of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the chief justice of the state’s highest court said. State Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Bevan described the situation in his State of the Judiciary Address to the Idaho House and Senate last week, Idaho Press reported. SENT: 250 words.