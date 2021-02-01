Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-SCHOOLS-MENTAL-HEALTH-DAYS

Lawmakers push mental health days for kids amid pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — As the coronavirus pandemic takes a mental toll on young people, more states are considering expanding opportunities for students to take mental health days to try to lessen stigma and reduce youth suicide. Lawmakers in Utah and Arizona have proposed bills that would add mental or behavioral health to the list of reasons students can be absent from class. Similar laws have passed in Oregon, Maine, Colorado and Virginia in the past two years. The pandemic has increased pressure on kids who’ve been isolated from their friends and classmates for almost a year during remote learning. The portion of children’s emergency-room visits related to mental health ballooned in 2020.

TRUMPETER SWAN DEATH

Rare trumpeter swan dies in central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A trumpeter swan in central Oregon that produced 15 young and was a key part of an effort to repopulate the threatened species has died. The Bend Bulletin reports that Pete died last week of a bacterial infection. Pete and his mate Eloise had produced their offspring, or cygnets, over the last three years at their home at the Aspen Lakes Golf Course in Sisters. The cygnets were captured and sent to live in the wild at the Summer Lake Wildlife Area in south-central Oregon that has ideal wetlands for swans. Officials say they’re searching for a new mate for Eloise.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon school in remote town closes after virus cases found

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A high school in a remote Oregon town ordered a halt to in-person classes after eight people there tested positive for COVID-19. Republican lawmakers accused the Democratic governor of prioritizing urban over rural residents for vaccine distribution. The development in the high school in Vale, a town of 2,000 residents in eastern Oregon, comes as Gov. Kate Brown has faced criticism over prioritizing educators over senior citizens for vaccine eligibility in her effort to get schools across the state to reopen. All teachers became eligible to receive scarce vaccines on Monday, even though eligible health care workers, who were prioritized first, haven’t all been vaccinated yet.

POLICE CUSTODY DEATH-LAWSUIT

Suit: Eugene police negligent in man’s death in police car

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The sister of an Oregon man who died of asphyxiation in a Eugene police car after wrapping a seatbelt around his neck has filed a $9 million wrongful death suit against the city and police department. The federal civil rights suit alleges police failed to recognize that Michael Amador Sanchez was suffering from a mental health crisis, properly secure him in the patrol car, monitor his conduct in the rear seat or summon an ambulance to properly care for him. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Eugene police declined comment on the suit.

IDAHO MARIJUANA-CONSTITUTIONAL BAN

Constitutional ban on legal pot advances in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — As legal weed becomes a reality across the U.S., Idaho is putting up a fight. A proposed constitutional amendment that would prevent the legalization of pot in the state moved forward on Friday. The Senate State Affairs Committee voted to approve a joint resolution that bans all psychoactive drugs not already legal in the state. Backers say the state Constitution needs to be changed because neighboring states have approved marijuana use, and it could happen in Idaho. Those opposed say medical marijuana is needed for residents suffering from chronic or terminal illnesses. The measure would have to pass the Senate and House with a two-thirds majority before going to voters in Nov. 2022.

MAYOR HIRES FORMER MAYOR

Portland mayor hires former mayor to help advance agenda

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says former Mayor Sam Adams will join his administration. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported earlier this month that the two had been in talks about the former mayor serving under the current one. Adams will serve as director of strategic innovations, where he will focus on the priorities of reducing homelessness and street camping, improving public safety, cleaning up garbage and graffiti, and tackling the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The mayor’s office says he will report to Deputy Chief of Staff Sonia Schmanski. Adams served one term as Portland mayor from 2009 to 2013.

VIRUS OUTBREAK HOSPITAL

27 Astoria hospital workers sickened with COVID-19

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — State health officials say 27 workers at a hospital in Astoria, Oregon have been sickened with the coronavirus since the end of November. The Astorian reports the cases at Columbia Memorial Hospital were detailed by the Oregon Health Authority in a weekly report on workplace outbreaks released Wednesday. The most recent onset was Jan. 14. Hospital spokeswoman Nancee Long said five employees tested positive for the virus during the week of Nov. 27. She says the remaining 22 cases have occurred sporadically since the original cluster, spread throughout nine different departments and five separate buildings. She says those affected have been quarantined to protect both caregivers and patients.

PORTLAND PROTEST

1 arrested, police disperse crowd at Portland ICE facility

PORTLAND (AP) — One man was arrested and one 40 mm less lethal round was deployed after a group gathered outside the Portland, Oregon, Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on Wednesday night. KOIN reports the large group began gathering outside the ICE building shortly before 10 p.m. Portland police say the crowd blocked traffic and set a dumpster on fire, which they eventually pushed in front of the building. Federal officers then emerged to push the crowd back in order to allow Portland Fire and Rescue crews to extinguish the flames. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the crowd began firing off rock-like projectiles at federal officers. A 20-year-old man was arrested on charges of riot, second-degree disorderly conduct and attempted assault on a public safety officer.