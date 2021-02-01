Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MINE EXPANSION-APPEAL

Opponents appeal gravel mine expansion near Anacortes

ANACORTES, Wash. (AP) — A gravel mine expansion near Lake Erie south of Anacortes has been appealed to the Skagit County Board of Commissioners. Representatives of the nonprofit Evergreen Islands will argue on Feb. 9 that the Skagit County Hearing Examiner was wrong to approve a permit for the expansion. Skagit County Planning and Development staff will defend their work that led to the decision. Evergreen Islands says the county’s review of the permit application was insufficient because it did not take into account groundwater impacts and related landslide risks. The permit allows Lake Erie Gravel Pit to expand its operations from 17.7 to 53.5 acres.

FATAL STABBING-TEEN

16-year-old girl arrested after 16-year-old fatally stabbed

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Bremerton Police are investigating a homicide after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death. Police say friends drove the girl to St. Michael’s Medical Center in Bremerton just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday. She was taken into the ER for stabilization and then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center where she died from her injuries. Police contacted a 16-year-old suspect and placed her under arrest. She was booked into the Kitsap Juvenile Detention Center. Police say they are interviewing several witnesses.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SNOHOMISH COUNTY

3 Snohomish County vaccine sites close due to lack of doses

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Health officials say three mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Snohomish County are closing Monday and Tuesday because of a lack of vaccines. KOMO reports the Everett, Edmonds, and Monroe locations will be closed because of a lack of the Moderna vaccine. The Snohomish County Health Department says no appointments had been scheduled for those days. The Arlington site is expected to be open Monday as long as Pfizer doses are available. The health department says appointments will open back up for the Everett, Edmonds, and Monroe locations once they get more doses of the Moderna vaccine.

ICE FISHING DEATH

Washington man dies after falling through ice on Idaho lake

HARRISON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a 60-year-old Washington man died after falling through the ice at a lake in northern Idaho. The Kootenai County sheriff’s office says Dale Renfro from Spokane Valley, Washington, died on Friday after falling through the ice at Blue Lake in Harrison, Idaho. Authorities say emergency responders went to the lake after a report of someone yelling for help. Renfro’s body was found partially submerged in the lake. Authorities say it’s not clear if he drowned or died of prolonged exposure to the cold. His family told authorities that Renfro was an avid fisherman, and he probably went onto the lake to fish.

RETIRED FERRY SINKS

Crews raise retired sunken ferry in western Washington

ANACORTES, Wash. (AP) — Crews have raised the first ferry of the Alaska Marine Highway System after the retired vessel sank in Guemes Channel at Anacortes in western Washington. The Skagit Valley Herald reports that the Chilkat was lifted by a crane and placed on a barge on Wednesday. The Chilkat sank on Jan. 12 after it broke free from its mooring at Lovric’s Sea-Craft and crashed into the Guemes Island Ferry Terminal. Officials say it had to be removed because it was near the terminal and posed a hazard. The ship was launched in 1957 and decommissioned in 1988. It was then re-purposed for other jobs before recently being taken out of service.

AP-US-SCHOOLS-MENTAL-HEALTH-DAYS

Lawmakers push mental health days for kids amid pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — As the coronavirus pandemic takes a mental toll on young people, more states are considering expanding opportunities for students to take mental health days to try to lessen stigma and reduce youth suicide. Lawmakers in Utah and Arizona have proposed bills that would add mental or behavioral health to the list of reasons students can be absent from class. Similar laws have passed in Oregon, Maine, Colorado and Virginia in the past two years. The pandemic has increased pressure on kids who’ve been isolated from their friends and classmates for almost a year during remote learning. The portion of children’s emergency-room visits related to mental health ballooned in 2020.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE ACCESS

Seattle mayor calls for state to ban special vaccine access

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is calling on the state to stop hospital systems from giving special COVID-19 vaccine access to donors, board members or others following reports of hospital systems doing so. The Seattle Times reports Durkan further called for the state to reallocate vaccines to community health clinics that serve low-income communities of color. Her calls come amid rising concerns that the limited vaccine supply is not reaching people who are at higher risk than others. Gov. Jay Inslee’s spokeswoman Tara Lee said Inslee’s office appreciates Durkan’s “commitment to prioritizing the most vulnerable,” adding that the state “is already moving in that direction — increasing doses to clinics and other places.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VARIANT

UK COVID-19 strain detected in Washington’s King County

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington state say a coronavirus variant first identified in England and recently found in Snohomish and Pierce counties, has been detected in a King County test sample. The Seattle Times reports the University of Washington Medicine on Friday notified King County public health officials, who said the news was “worrisome, but not surprising,” according to a blog post from Public Health — Seattle & King County. Officials say the variant, known as the B117 strain, spreads more easily than others and quickly became the dominant strain in the U.K. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has predicted the strain likely will become the predominant one in the U.S. by March.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE

House passes unemployment bill to help workers, businesses

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Legislature has passed an unemployment insurance bill to help businesses and workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The bill would increase the minimum weekly benefit for unemployed workers starting in July and would prevent a dramatic increase in unemployment taxes paid by businesses. Under the bill, workers who make between $21,000 and $27,800 per year would receive a larger share of their weekly wages in benefits _ up to 20% from 15%, raising the minimum level from $201 to $270 in July. In addition, the state’s businesses would see relief from unemployment taxes, including reductions in bills due in April.

FOSTER CARE LAWSUIT

Lawsuit: Washington’s shuttling of foster kids fails them

SEATTLE (AP) — A new federal lawsuit says Washington state is failing hundreds of foster children by shuttling them among placements, including short-term stays in hotels and state offices. Disability Rights Washington is suing the Department of Children, Youth and Families in U.S. District Court in Seattle. The organization alleges that the department has duty to protect and support children and help return them to their families if possible, but that instead the instability of the placements hurts them. One 13-year-old plaintiff reportedly has been placed in 30 different foster or group homes since 2016, and has been placed in hotels or state offices 20 times. The department has acknowledged the problem and says the state needs to come up with more money to fix it.