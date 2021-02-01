WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily Game

7-1-1

(seven, one, one)

Hit 5

01-09-10-18-39

(one, nine, ten, eighteen, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

Keno

07-09-10-11-12-16-22-30-36-37-43-46-49-55-57-67-69-71-72-75

(seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-five)

Lotto

14-15-17-20-29-34

(fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $3.1 million

Match 4

03-11-15-21

(three, eleven, fifteen, twenty-one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $42 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $20 million