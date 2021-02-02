BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400. A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 2:30 p.m.

AMAZON JEFF BEZOS

NEW YORK — Jeff Bezos, who founded Amazon and turned into an online shopping behemoth, is stepping down as the company’s CEO, a role he’s had for nearly 30 years. By Joseph Pisani. SENT: 400 words. With AP photo.

BILLIONAIRE TAX WASHINGTON STATE

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state’s richest residents — including Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates — would pay a wealth tax on some financial assets under a bill proposed by a lawmaker who says she is seeking a fair tax code at a time when so many people are struggling due to the pandemic. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 650 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK MIGRANT FARMWORKERS

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two farm groups are suing the state of Washington for failing to revise emergency regulations that seek to protect migrant farmworkers from the COVID-19 virus. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 500 words.

LEGISLATURE POLICE USE OF FORCE

SPOKANE, Wash. — A bill in the state Legislature that could expand the use of vascular neck restraints by law enforcement officers was sharply criticized Tuesday by a Black Lives Matter activist. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 470 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK

CONCORD, N.H. — Pressure is building on school systems around the U.S. to reopen classrooms to students who have been learning online for nearly a year, pitting politicians against teachers who have yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19. SENT: 1000 words. With AP photos.

SEATTLE CURBING NATURAL GAS USE

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council has unanimously approved changes to energy codes that will further clamp down on natural gas use in new commercial and apartment buildings taller than three stories. SENT: 330 words.

AMAZON DRIVER TIPS

NEW YORK — Amazon is paying nearly $62 million to settle charges that it took tips from its delivery drivers. SENT: 290 words. With AP photos.

AMAZON HEADQUARTERS HELIX

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Amazon revealed plans Tuesday for the next phase of its headquarters redevelopment in Virginia, featuring a signature 350-foot (107-meter) helix-shaped office tower that can be climbed from the outside like a mountain hike. SENT: 380 words. With AP photos.

BOEING ANNUAL BONUSES

Boeing Co. has said it will dole out annual performance bonuses next month to most employees despite losing $12 billion over the last year during the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 320 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

BKC UNBEATEN AND WINLESS

Only three teams are still undefeated in Division I men’s basketball — and yes, they’ve all played enough games to make that a meaningful accomplishment. SENT: 830 words.

IN BRIEF

LEGISLATURE COVID FUNDING: Washington House allocates $2.2 billion in COVID funding.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE FORMER SEAHAWKS: Former Seahawks lineman pleads not guilty to assault.