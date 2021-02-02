Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho state lawmakers in a power struggle with Republican Gov. Brad Little say they should have been called back into session last year to distribute $1.25 billion in coronavirus rescue money that Little doled out. But now that the part-time, Republican-dominated Legislature has gathered in Boise, lawmakers have the power to allocate money and have not approved spending any of $900 million in new federal rescue money received by the state. The inaction comes despite calls from groups saying the money is needed immediately. The money can go for programs including meals on wheels, rent assistance and child care.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The chief justice of Idaho’s highest court says the state judicial system faces a backlog of thousands of cases because of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Idaho Press reported State Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Bevan described the situation in his State of the Judiciary Address to the Idaho House and Senate. Bevan says the number of pending criminal cases has increased by 22% since January a year ago, with more than 40,000 cases awaiting disposition. Bevan says strategies to address the delays include using senior and active judges to reduce the number of pending cases and trials.

HARRISON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a 60-year-old Washington man died after falling through the ice at a lake in northern Idaho. The Kootenai County sheriff’s office says Dale Renfro from Spokane Valley, Washington, died on Friday after falling through the ice at Blue Lake in Harrison, Idaho. Authorities say emergency responders went to the lake after a report of someone yelling for help. Renfro’s body was found partially submerged in the lake. Authorities say it’s not clear if he drowned or died of prolonged exposure to the cold. His family told authorities that Renfro was an avid fisherman, and he probably went onto the lake to fish.

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say they’ve identified human remains as those of an Idaho man who went missing while backpacking a decade ago. The Idaho County coroner said Friday that the remains of Todd William Hofflander were identified using DNA analysis. Authorities say the 39-year-old Hofflander was last seen in late September of 2010 while backpacking with a friend. A hunter found the remains in April 2020 in the Bernard Creek area in west-central Idaho west of Riggins. The Lewiston Tribune reports that the hunter took a camera found with the remains and turned it over to authorities. It contained photos of Hofflander.