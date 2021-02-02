Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho state lawmakers in a power struggle with Republican Gov. Brad Little say they should have been called back into session last year to distribute $1.25 billion in coronavirus rescue money that Little doled out. But now that the part-time, Republican-dominated Legislature has gathered in Boise, lawmakers have the power to allocate money and have not approved spending any of $900 million in new federal rescue money received by the state. The inaction comes despite calls from groups saying the money is needed immediately. The money can go for programs including meals on wheels, rent assistance and child care.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police in Oregon can no longer arrest someone for possession of small amounts of heroin, methamphetamine and other drugs. A ballot measure that decriminalized them took effect on Monday. Instead, those found in possession would face a $100 fine or a health assessment. Backers of the ballot measure, which Oregon voters passed by a wide margin in November, hailed it as a revolutionary move for the United States. Ballot Measure 110’s backers said treatment needs to be the priority and that criminalizing drug possession was not working. Oregon is a pioneer in liberalizing drug laws. It was the first state, in 1973, to decriminalize marijuana possession.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — As the coronavirus pandemic takes a mental toll on young people, more states are considering expanding opportunities for students to take mental health days to try to lessen stigma and reduce youth suicide. Lawmakers in Utah and Arizona have proposed bills that would add mental or behavioral health to the list of reasons students can be absent from class. Similar laws have passed in Oregon, Maine, Colorado and Virginia in the past two years. The pandemic has increased pressure on kids who’ve been isolated from their friends and classmates for almost a year during remote learning. The portion of children’s emergency-room visits related to mental health ballooned in 2020.

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A trumpeter swan in central Oregon that produced 15 young and was a key part of an effort to repopulate the threatened species has died. The Bend Bulletin reports that Pete died last week of a bacterial infection. Pete and his mate Eloise had produced their offspring, or cygnets, over the last three years at their home at the Aspen Lakes Golf Course in Sisters. The cygnets were captured and sent to live in the wild at the Summer Lake Wildlife Area in south-central Oregon that has ideal wetlands for swans. Officials say they’re searching for a new mate for Eloise.