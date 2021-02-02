Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing Co. will pay out annual performance bonuses next month to most employees despite losing $12 billion over the last year during the coronavirus pandemic. The Seattle Times reported that most employees did not receive annual bonuses last year after the company lost $636 million in 2019 because of the grounding of the 737 MAX by the Federal Aviation Administration. In response, the company in February changed the structure of its incentive plan, tying its financial goals to the timing of the first delivery of a 737 MAX after its ungrounding. The company’s bonuses were previously based on profits.

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler has pleaded not guilty to charges that he attacked his girlfriend, leaving her with a dislocated arm and other injuries. Wheeler is out of jail after posting $400,000 bail. Wheeler’s lawyers asked the court to allow him to return to Hawaii, where he has a residence. The judge ordered Wheeler to remain in Washington state and wear a home monitoring device. His trial is set for April 6. Wheeler was arrested Jan. 22 after police say he strangled his girlfriend, dislocated her arm, tried to suffocate her and smashed in her face after she refused to bow to him.

SEATTLE (AP) — The California-based multi-level marketing business LuLaRoe is paying $4.75 million to settle allegations from the Washington state Attorney General’s Office that it’s a pyramid scheme. The company denied wrongdoing in a consent decree filed late Monday in King County Superior Court in Seattle. LuLaRoe sells leggings and other clothing to a network of independent retailers, who recruit other retailers to sell the company’s products. Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued the company and its executives two years ago, saying they deceived people about how profitable it was to be a LuLaRoe retailer. Ferguson said that $4 million of the settlement will be distributed to about 3,000 Washington residents who were recruited to the company.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington State Court of Appeals has reinstated a wrongful-death lawsuit against the King County Sheriff’s Office over the 2016 fatal shooting of a 23-year-old pregnant mother of three by deputies asked to check on her welfare. The Seattle Times reports a three-member panel of judges found the trial judge erred in dismissing the claim based on a state law that prohibits people who were engaged in the commission of a felony from filing personal injury claims. The Sheriff’s Office said Renee Davis had a handgun and pointed it at the deputies, which amounted to felony assault. However, the Court of Appeals on Monday said a jury should be allowed to decide whether Davis actually had the intent to injure anyone.