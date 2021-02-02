Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored 22 points and Bobby Portis added 21 as the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a two-game skid by trouncing the Portland Trail Blazers 134-106. The Bucks pulled ahead for good midway through the first quarter and led by as many as 39 points early in the fourth quarter before coasting down the stretch with their top players on the bench. The Bucks went 21 of 42 from 3-point range and shot 55.2% overall. Nassir Little led the Blazers with 30 points.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Huskies have promoted Bob Gregory to defensive coordinator. This will be the third time in his coaching career that Gregory will be in charge of running a defense. Gregory’s promotion comes after Pete Kwiatkowski surprisingly left Washington in January to take the position of defensive coordinator on Steve Sarkisian’s staff at Texas. Gregory has been Washington’s inside linebackers coach for the past seven seasons. He was previously a defensive coordinator at California from 2002 to 2009 and at Boise State in 2001.

UNDATED (AP) — Only three teams are still undefeated in Division I men’s basketball — and yes, they’ve all played enough games to make that a meaningful accomplishment. In this season of cancellations and adjusted schedules, maintaining an unblemished record into February is no small feat. Gonzaga, Baylor and Drake are the teams that have done it. Meanwhile, at the other end of the spectrum, five teams are still seeking their first victory. That doesn’t include Chicago State, which was 0-9 before suspending its season in late December.

NEW YORK (AP) — Diana Taurasi is staying in Phoenix while Alysha Clark is heading across the country to join the Washington Mystics. Both signed on the first day that WNBA free agents could officially ink deals. Taurasi has played her entire career with the Mercury and there was no real expectation she would leave the team that drafted her in 2004. Clark won two titles in Seattle. Other moves included Cheyenne Parker signing with Atlanta and Jantel Lavender joining the Indiana Fever.