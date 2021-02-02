Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO-UNSPENT COVID MILLIONS

Idaho lawmakers have not yet approved spending $900M in aid

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho state lawmakers in a power struggle with Republican Gov. Brad Little say they should have been called back into session last year to distribute $1.25 billion in coronavirus rescue money that Little doled out. But now that the part-time, Republican-dominated Legislature has gathered in Boise, lawmakers have the power to allocate money and have not approved spending any of $900 million in new federal rescue money received by the state. The inaction comes despite calls from groups saying the money is needed immediately. The money can go for programs including meals on wheels, rent assistance and child care.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COURT BACKLOG

Pandemic causes backlog of 40K cases in Idaho court system

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The chief justice of Idaho’s highest court says the state judicial system faces a backlog of thousands of cases because of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Idaho Press reported State Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Bevan described the situation in his State of the Judiciary Address to the Idaho House and Senate. Bevan says the number of pending criminal cases has increased by 22% since January a year ago, with more than 40,000 cases awaiting disposition. Bevan says strategies to address the delays include using senior and active judges to reduce the number of pending cases and trials.

ICE FISHING DEATH

Washington man dies after falling through ice on Idaho lake

HARRISON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a 60-year-old Washington man died after falling through the ice at a lake in northern Idaho. The Kootenai County sheriff’s office says Dale Renfro from Spokane Valley, Washington, died on Friday after falling through the ice at Blue Lake in Harrison, Idaho. Authorities say emergency responders went to the lake after a report of someone yelling for help. Renfro’s body was found partially submerged in the lake. Authorities say it’s not clear if he drowned or died of prolonged exposure to the cold. His family told authorities that Renfro was an avid fisherman, and he probably went onto the lake to fish.

REMAINS IDENTIFIED

Authorities identify remains as those of missing backpacker

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say they’ve identified human remains as those of an Idaho man who went missing while backpacking a decade ago. The Idaho County coroner said Friday that the remains of Todd William Hofflander were identified using DNA analysis. Authorities say the 39-year-old Hofflander was last seen in late September of 2010 while backpacking with a friend. A hunter found the remains in April 2020 in the Bernard Creek area in west-central Idaho west of Riggins. The Lewiston Tribune reports that the hunter took a camera found with the remains and turned it over to authorities. It contained photos of Hofflander.

AP-US-FEDERAL-SCIENTISTS-DEPLETED-RANKS

Biden environmental challenge: Filling vacant scientist jobs

Federal data shows ranks of scientists who carry out environmental research, enforcement and other jobs fell sharply in some agencies under former President Donald Trump. Government scientists say many veteran staffers retired, quit or moved to other agencies amid pressure from an administration they regarded as hostile to science and beholden to industry. That poses a challenge for President Joe Biden, who must rebuild a demoralized work force to meet promises to protect the environment, tackle climate change and reduce pollution. Hundreds of scientists have left the Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Geological Survey and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That is hampering everything from enforcing rules against polluters to finishing vital climate research.

CAPITOL BREACH-NEVADA ARRESTS

Documents: 2 held in Vegas, Idaho man went to Capitol riot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal prosecutors are linking a Nevada man and a Tennessee man arrested in Las Vegas on charges arising from U.S. Capitol rioting with an Idaho man arrested earlier this month in Boise. Nathan DeGrave and Ronald Sandlin were in federal custody Friday pending an initial court appearance Monday before a U.S. magistrate judge in Las Vegas. Prosecutors say Sandlin solicited money to pay for him, DeGrave and Josiah Colt of Idaho to get to Washington, where each was allegedly seen on video in the Capitol. Sandlin is accused of fighting with police and is seen on video apparently smoking a marijuana cigarette inside the Capitol Rotunda.