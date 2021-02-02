Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE-FORMER SEAHAWKS

Former Seahawks lineman pleads not guilty to assault

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler has pleaded not guilty to charges that he attacked his girlfriend, leaving her with a dislocated arm and other injuries. Wheeler is out of jail after posting $400,000 bail. Wheeler’s lawyers asked the court to allow him to return to Hawaii, where he has a residence. The judge ordered Wheeler to remain in Washington state and wear a home monitoring device. His trial is set for April 6. Wheeler was arrested Jan. 22 after police say he strangled his girlfriend, dislocated her arm, tried to suffocate her and smashed in her face after she refused to bow to him.

LULAROE-PYRAMID SCHEME

LuLaRoe to pay $4.75M to settle pyramid scheme lawsuit

SEATTLE (AP) — The California-based multi-level marketing business LuLaRoe is paying $4.75 million to settle allegations from the Washington state Attorney General’s Office that it’s a pyramid scheme. The company denied wrongdoing in a consent decree filed late Monday in King County Superior Court in Seattle. LuLaRoe sells leggings and other clothing to a network of independent retailers, who recruit other retailers to sell the company’s products. Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued the company and its executives two years ago, saying they deceived people about how profitable it was to be a LuLaRoe retailer. Ferguson said that $4 million of the settlement will be distributed to about 3,000 Washington residents who were recruited to the company.

SHOOTING-WRONGFUL DEATH SUIT

Court reinstates wrongful death claim over police shooting

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington State Court of Appeals has reinstated a wrongful-death lawsuit against the King County Sheriff’s Office over the 2016 fatal shooting of a 23-year-old pregnant mother of three by deputies asked to check on her welfare. The Seattle Times reports a three-member panel of judges found the trial judge erred in dismissing the claim based on a state law that prohibits people who were engaged in the commission of a felony from filing personal injury claims. The Sheriff’s Office said Renee Davis had a handgun and pointed it at the deputies, which amounted to felony assault. However, the Court of Appeals on Monday said a jury should be allowed to decide whether Davis actually had the intent to injure anyone.

AP-US-KILLINGS-PANDEMIC

Study: Killings surge in 2020; pandemic, protests play roles

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Killings rose dramatically across the U.S. last year, and a study suggests that the coronavirus pandemic and racial injustice unrest were factors. The study released Monday by the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice, along with Arnold Ventures, looked at crime rates in 34 cities. It found a 30% spike in homicides in 2020 compared to 2019. Study leaders called for urgent action to improve relations with police and expand anti-violence initiatives. A study author says many officers were forced to quarantine last year, and maintaining social distancing kept them from the sort of community outreach needed to help stop violence before it happens.

IDAHO-UNSPENT COVID MILLIONS

Idaho lawmakers have not yet approved spending $900M in aid

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho state lawmakers in a power struggle with Republican Gov. Brad Little say they should have been called back into session last year to distribute $1.25 billion in coronavirus rescue money that Little doled out. But now that the part-time, Republican-dominated Legislature has gathered in Boise, lawmakers have the power to allocate money and have not approved spending any of $900 million in new federal rescue money received by the state. The inaction comes despite calls from groups saying the money is needed immediately. The money can go for programs including meals on wheels, rent assistance and child care.

UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS-DATA BREACH

Data breach compromised info of 1M-plus who sought benefits

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Auditor’s Office says a data breach may have exposed the personal information of more than 1 million residents who filed for unemployment last year _ or who had fraudulent claims filed on their behalf. The breach involved third-party software used by the Auditor’s Office to transmit files. The software vendor, Accellion, announced last month that it had been attacked in December. State Auditor Pat McCarthy says those potentially affected include people who filed for unemployment benefits from Jan. 1 to Dec. 10, 2020. The Auditor’s Office had collected the files to investigate how the Employment Security Department managed to pay out hundreds of millions of dollars in fraudulent claims.

WASHINGTON-HOMELESS-HOTEL

Arrests after homeless activists try to occupy hotel

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Police said they arrested 10 people in Olympia, Washington, after a group that advocates for the homeless tried to occupy a hotel, prompting guests and staffers to shelter in place for several hours. Olympic Police Lt. Paul Lower said employees of the Red Lion Inn & Suites began calling for help at 11 a.m. Sunday after several people, one of whom was wielding a hatchet while others brandished batons and knives, entered the facility. KOMO reports one hotel worker who tried to stop the occupation was hurt although the nature of the victim’s injuries was not immediately disclosed. City officials said the incident was carried out by 45 members of a group called Oly Housing Now.

MINE EXPANSION-APPEAL

Opponents appeal gravel mine expansion near Anacortes

ANACORTES, Wash. (AP) — A gravel mine expansion near Lake Erie south of Anacortes has been appealed to the Skagit County Board of Commissioners. Representatives of the nonprofit Evergreen Islands will argue on Feb. 9 that the Skagit County Hearing Examiner was wrong to approve a permit for the expansion. Skagit County Planning and Development staff will defend their work that led to the decision. Evergreen Islands says the county’s review of the permit application was insufficient because it did not take into account groundwater impacts and related landslide risks. The permit allows Lake Erie Gravel Pit to expand its operations from 17.7 to 53.5 acres.

FATAL STABBING-TEEN

16-year-old girl arrested after 16-year-old fatally stabbed

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Bremerton Police are investigating a homicide after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death. Police say friends drove the girl to St. Michael’s Medical Center in Bremerton just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday. She was taken into the ER for stabilization and then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center where she died from her injuries. Police contacted a 16-year-old suspect and placed her under arrest. She was booked into the Kitsap Juvenile Detention Center. Police say they are interviewing several witnesses.

AP-US-GOOGLE-PAY-DISCRIMINATION-SETTLEMENT

Google antes up $2.6M to settle pay, job discrimination case

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google will pay $2.6 million to more than 5,500 employees and past job applicants. The payments are to resolve allegations that the internet giant discriminated against female engineers and Asians in California and Washington state. The settlement announced Monday closes a 4-year-old case that the Labor Department brought as part its reviews of the pay practices at federal government contractors such as Google. That inquiry resulted in accusations that Google had been paying its female engineers less than men in similar positions during a period spanning from 2014 to 2017. Google isn’t admitting any wrongdoing, but the settlement still could blemished its once-cherished reputation as an employers that pampers its workers.