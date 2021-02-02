Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 2:45 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK MIGRANT FARMWORKERS

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two farm groups are suing the state of Washington for failing to revise emergency regulations that seek to protect migrant farmworkers from the COVID-19 virus. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 500 words.

IN BRIEF

OFFICER DUI PLEA: Former cop pleads not guilty to on-duty DUII, other charges.

MURDER CHARGES DISMISSED-UNFIT: Suspect in 2 murders deemed unfit, charges dismissed.

CARBON MONOXIDE DEATHS: Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected in deaths of dad, teen.

PORTLAND SHOOTING: Woman shot five times in her Portland home.

The AP-Portland, Ore.