WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily Game

0-5-6

(zero, five, six)

Hit 5

02-19-21-29-30

(two, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $185,000

Keno

01-03-05-07-09-12-14-23-25-36-37-60-61-62-65-66-71-72-75-79

(one, three, five, seven, nine, twelve, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-nine)

Match 4

02-09-10-11

(two, nine, ten, eleven)

Mega Millions

13-37-38-40-67, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2

(thirteen, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $42 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $20 million