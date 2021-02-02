WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:Daily Game
0-5-6
(zero, five, six)Hit 5
02-19-21-29-30
(two, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $185,000Keno
01-03-05-07-09-12-14-23-25-36-37-60-61-62-65-66-71-72-75-79
(one, three, five, seven, nine, twelve, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-nine)Match 4
02-09-10-11
(two, nine, ten, eleven)Mega Millions
13-37-38-40-67, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2
(thirteen, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $42 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
