BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400. A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

SEATTLE — A man who describes himself as the “Sergeant of Arms” of a chapter of the far-right group Proud Boys was charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol last month. By Gene Johnson and Michael Balsamo. SENT: 400 words.

Even after stepping aside as CEO, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will likely keep identifying new frontiers for the world’s dominant e-commerce company. His successor, meanwhile, gets to deal with escalating efforts to curtail Amazon’s power. By Joseph Pisani and Michael Liedtke. SENT: 880 words. With AP photos.

BOISE, Idaho — Expressing firm opposition to dozens of states that have legalized marijuana in recent years, the Idaho Senate on Wednesday approved a proposed constitutional amendment that would prohibit the legalization of pot and other psychoactive drugs in the state. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 520 words.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is moving to deport a man suspected of killing two women and leaving their dismembered bodies in an abandoned car in the central Washington town of Othello, officials said. SENT: 270 words.

Trader Joe’s has said it will temporarily raise pay for all its employees across the United States in response to a recently passed mandate in Seattle requiring large grocery stores to increase pay by $4 per hour for its front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 300 words.

Oregon was among the top recruiting programs under the previous two coaches, consistently pulling in classes among the top half of the Pac-12 Conference. The Ducks have become No. 1 under Mario Cristobal. SENT: 740 words.

PHOENIX — A judge has rejected a bid to throw out DNA evidence against a man charged with sexually attacking and fatally stabbing two young women in separate attacks in the early 1990s while they were riding bikes near a canal system that winds through metro Phoenix. SENT: 480 words. With AP photos.

FATAL SHOOTING-YAKIMA: 18-year-old charged in shooting death of his stepfather.

DEPUTY ASSAULT CHARGE: Mason County sheriff’s deputy pleads not guilty to assault.