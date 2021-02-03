Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Eight Democratic U.S. lawmakers are calling for an investigation into “potential scientific meddling” by the Trump administration in its rule to remove critical habitat protections for the imperiled northern spotted owl in the Pacific Northwest. The group said in a letter Tuesday that former Interior Secretary David Bernhardt “appeared to unilaterally act” on his way out of office to remove millions of acres of protected habitat designated for the owl. The lawmakers are seeking a review from the Interior Department inspector general. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is overseen by the Interior Department and didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the letter.

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office says 30 people have been infected with COVID-19 in its jail in southern Oregon. The sheriff’s office said Tuesday the outbreak at the jail in Grants Pass was discovered last week after some inmates reported flu-like symptoms. Officials say the individuals were tested for COVID-19 with six positive cases as of last Friday. Officials say the county Public Health Department was notified and a plan was made to test the entire jail population and staff, resulting in 24 additional cases. The sheriff’s office says the facility has been placed on modified programs until containment and treatment can be verified to decrease the further chances of exposure.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A temporary homeless shelter opened this week at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. The Statesman Journal reports the Pavilion at the fairgrounds can house 100 people and has been largely unused after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancelation of events. An undetermined number of people also will be able to use the adjacent parking lot as a safe vehicle camping spot. The temporary shelter is funded in part by the City of Salem, which allocated $733,000 in November for homeless shelters, and the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency. The shelter will have five staff members operating the shelter 24/7, and security will be provided.

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A former Klamath Falls police detective has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a November on-duty crash in which he was allegedly driving under the influence of fentanyl. The Herald and News reports that according to an Oregon State Police investigation, then-detective Thomas Reif stole fentanyl from the police department evidence locker and was under the influence of it when he crashed into two other vehicles on Nov. 27. He entered not guilty pleas last week in Klamath County Circuit Court to DUII, reckless driving, official misconduct, theft and other charges. The police department conducted its own investigation and following its recommendation that Reif be fired, he resigned.