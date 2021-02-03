Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — An 18-year-old Yakima man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his stepfather. Jonathan Hidalgo is accused of shooting Charles Ellis Wade Mills at their home on Jan. 27. Officers went to the home around 10:45 p.m. after Hidalgo called 911 to report the shooting. Officers said Hidalgo made statements in the call that linked him to the killing. Mills was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy determined he died from a single shot to the head. Hidalgo is being held at the Yakima County jail in lieu of $1 million bail.

SHELTON, Wash. (AP) — A Mason County sheriff’s deputy accused of choking and biting his wife when she tried to rouse him from a drunken stupor has pleaded not guilty to fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor. Jake Talton Delaney entered his plea in Mason County Superior Court. His attorney, Alan Harvey, declined to comment. Shelton police arrested Delaney on Jan. 18 after a neighbor visiting the couple’s house called 911 and told police she witnessed the assault. He was booked into the Thurston County Jail. A Shelton police officer who tried to take a statement from Delaney described him as “extremely intoxicated.”

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state’s richest residents — including Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates — would pay a wealth tax on certain financial assets under legislation being considered by lawmakers in the state House. The Democratic sponsor of the bill says she is seeking a fair and equitable tax code at a time when more lower- and middle-income people are struggling due to the pandemic. Under the bill, for taxes due in 2023, a 1% tax would be levied on “extraordinary” intangible financial assets ranging from cash, publicly traded options, futures contracts, and stocks and bonds — but not on income. The first $1 billion of value would be exempt from the tax.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Eight Democratic U.S. lawmakers are calling for an investigation into “potential scientific meddling” by the Trump administration in its rule to remove critical habitat protections for the imperiled northern spotted owl in the Pacific Northwest. The group said in a letter Tuesday that former Interior Secretary David Bernhardt “appeared to unilaterally act” on his way out of office to remove millions of acres of protected habitat designated for the owl. The lawmakers are seeking a review from the Interior Department inspector general. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is overseen by the Interior Department and didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the letter.