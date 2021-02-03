Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 32 points, Gary Trent Jr. added 26 while hitting seven 3-pointers and the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers held on for a 132-121 victory over the Washington Wizards. Enes Kanter had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Portland, which improved to 2-2 four games into a six-game road trip. Carmelo Anthony had 21 points off the bench and Robert Covington added 19 for the Blazers. Russell Westbrook recorded a triple-double with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for Washington, the only NBA team without five victories this season. Bradley Beal added 37 points and Rui Hachimura scored 24.

SEATTLE (AP) — Shane Waldron hit all the right notes as he discussed his first opportunity to be an offensive coordinator in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks. Now comes the wait to find out whether Waldron’s offensive beliefs will mesh with what works best for Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks on the field. Waldron says he wants balance, he wants to protect the football and he believes in teaching fundamentals. He says that doesn’t mean he wants to run a conservative offense.

UNDATED (AP) — The first of two meetings between rivals UCLA and Southern California this weekend could tighten up the Pac-12 regular-season race. The Bruins lead the conference at 9-1 after beating Oregon State last week. The Trojans are a game back at 8-2 after beating Stanford. Cal and Stanford also renew their rivalry with two games. Arizona State has been hit with COVID-19 issues again and had to postpone games against Colorado and Utah this week. No. 9 Arizona plays at No. 12 Oregon in the marquee women’s game this week.

UNDATED (AP) — Only three teams are still undefeated in Division I men’s basketball — and yes, they’ve all played enough games to make that a meaningful accomplishment. In this season of cancellations and adjusted schedules, maintaining an unblemished record into February is no small feat. Gonzaga, Baylor and Drake are the teams that have done it. Meanwhile, at the other end of the spectrum, five teams are still seeking their first victory. That doesn’t include Chicago State, which was 0-9 before suspending its season in late December.