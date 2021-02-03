Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NATIONAL-GUARD-PILOTS KILLED

BOISE — Three Idaho Army National Guard pilots died Tuesday evening when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Boise during a training flight. The helicopter was last contacted at 7:45 p.m. while it was on a routine training flight, Col. Christopher Burt said. The UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency transmitter locator was activated about 15 minutes later. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 450 words.

IDAHO-MARIJUANA-CONSTITUTIONAL-BAN

BOISE — A proposed constitutional amendment that would prevent the legalization of pot and other psychoactive drugs cleared the Idaho Senate on Wednesday and is headed to the House. The Senate mustered the two-thirds needed with a 24-11 vote to approve a joint resolution that bans all psychoactive drugs not already legal in the state. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 200 words.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

BOISE — Lawmakers on Wednesday initiated another shot at trimming an Idaho governor’s power during an emergency event that threatens residents’ lives such as the coronavirus pandemic. The Senate State Affairs Committee voted to hold a hearing on the bill that is a reworked version of previous legislation involving emergency declarations that has either been killed or stalled. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 200 words.

ALSO:

DEPUTY-ASSAULT CHARGE: Mason County sheriff’s deputy pleads not guilty to assault