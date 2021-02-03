Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOTTED OWL-PROTECTIONS

Democrats urge investigation into removal of owl protections

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Eight Democratic U.S. lawmakers are calling for an investigation into “potential scientific meddling” by the Trump administration in its rule to remove critical habitat protections for the imperiled northern spotted owl in the Pacific Northwest. The group said in a letter Tuesday that former Interior Secretary David Bernhardt “appeared to unilaterally act” on his way out of office to remove millions of acres of protected habitat designated for the owl. The lawmakers are seeking a review from the Interior Department inspector general. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is overseen by the Interior Department and didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the letter.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-JAIL

30 people infected in county jail COVID-19 outbreak

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office says 30 people have been infected with COVID-19 in its jail in southern Oregon. The sheriff’s office said Tuesday the outbreak at the jail in Grants Pass was discovered last week after some inmates reported flu-like symptoms. Officials say the individuals were tested for COVID-19 with six positive cases as of last Friday. Officials say the county Public Health Department was notified and a plan was made to test the entire jail population and staff, resulting in 24 additional cases. The sheriff’s office says the facility has been placed on modified programs until containment and treatment can be verified to decrease the further chances of exposure.

HOMELESS SHELTER-FAIRGROUNDS

Homeless shelter opens at Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A temporary homeless shelter opened this week at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. The Statesman Journal reports the Pavilion at the fairgrounds can house 100 people and has been largely unused after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancelation of events. An undetermined number of people also will be able to use the adjacent parking lot as a safe vehicle camping spot. The temporary shelter is funded in part by the City of Salem, which allocated $733,000 in November for homeless shelters, and the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency. The shelter will have five staff members operating the shelter 24/7, and security will be provided.

OFFICER DUI PLEA

Former cop pleads not guilty to on-duty DUII, other charges

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A former Klamath Falls police detective has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a November on-duty crash in which he was allegedly driving under the influence of fentanyl. The Herald and News reports that according to an Oregon State Police investigation, then-detective Thomas Reif stole fentanyl from the police department evidence locker and was under the influence of it when he crashed into two other vehicles on Nov. 27. He entered not guilty pleas last week in Klamath County Circuit Court to DUII, reckless driving, official misconduct, theft and other charges. The police department conducted its own investigation and following its recommendation that Reif be fired, he resigned.

AP-OR-MURDER CHARGES DISMISSED-UNFIT

Suspect in 2 murders deemed unfit, charges dismissed

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors say murder charges against a man suspected in the deaths of two people have been dismissed after a Multnomah County judge found the man unfit to stand trial. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Demetrius Brown is at the Oregon State Hospital undergoing treatment for mental illness and will likely stay there, according to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt’s office. Brown was the suspect in two murders, an attempted murder, an assault and witness tampering. In 2018, he was deemed mentally unfit to stand trial and sent to the state hospital. Under Oregon law, a person can only be held for three years while receiving treatment and waiting for trial.

CARBON MONOXIDE DEATHS

Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected in deaths of dad, teen

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two people, a cat and dog were found dead inside a fifth wheel travel trailer east of Salem after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday that someone called authorities on Monday saying they had found the father and daughter not breathing after going to check on them. Detectives believe the deaths were the result of carbon monoxide poisoning from a propane heater being used inside the trailer. The sheriff’s office identified the people who died as 50-year-old Richard Yaple of Salem and 17-year-old Hannah Yaple of Keizer.

PORTLAND SHOOTING

Woman shot five times in her Portland home

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say that a woman was shot five times while in bed at her northeast Portland home early Tuesday. A woman called Portland police around 3:15 a.m. and said that she woke to gunfire coming into her bedroom, was shot and could not move. The victim was taken to the hospital. Her condition wasn’t immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.

IDAHO-UNSPENT COVID MILLIONS

Idaho lawmakers have not yet approved spending $900M in aid

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho state lawmakers in a power struggle with Republican Gov. Brad Little say they should have been called back into session last year to distribute $1.25 billion in coronavirus rescue money that Little doled out. But now that the part-time, Republican-dominated Legislature has gathered in Boise, lawmakers have the power to allocate money and have not approved spending any of $900 million in new federal rescue money received by the state. The inaction comes despite calls from groups saying the money is needed immediately. The money can go for programs including meals on wheels, rent assistance and child care.