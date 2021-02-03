Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

FATAL SHOOTING-YAKIMA

18-year-old charged in shooting death of his stepfather

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — An 18-year-old Yakima man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his stepfather. Jonathan Hidalgo is accused of shooting Charles Ellis Wade Mills at their home on Jan. 27. Officers went to the home around 10:45 p.m. after Hidalgo called 911 to report the shooting. Officers said Hidalgo made statements in the call that linked him to the killing. Mills was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy determined he died from a single shot to the head. Hidalgo is being held at the Yakima County jail in lieu of $1 million bail.

DEPUTY-ASSAULT CHARGE

Mason County sheriff’s deputy pleads not guilty to assault

SHELTON, Wash. (AP) — A Mason County sheriff’s deputy accused of choking and biting his wife when she tried to rouse him from a drunken stupor has pleaded not guilty to fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor. Jake Talton Delaney entered his plea in Mason County Superior Court. His attorney, Alan Harvey, declined to comment. Shelton police arrested Delaney on Jan. 18 after a neighbor visiting the couple’s house called 911 and told police she witnessed the assault. He was booked into the Thurston County Jail. A Shelton police officer who tried to take a statement from Delaney described him as “extremely intoxicated.”

BILLIONAIRE TAX-WASHINGTON STATE

Washington state eyes ‘billionaire tax’ on the ultra rich

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state’s richest residents — including Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates — would pay a wealth tax on certain financial assets under legislation being considered by lawmakers in the state House. The Democratic sponsor of the bill says she is seeking a fair and equitable tax code at a time when more lower- and middle-income people are struggling due to the pandemic. Under the bill, for taxes due in 2023, a 1% tax would be levied on “extraordinary” intangible financial assets ranging from cash, publicly traded options, futures contracts, and stocks and bonds — but not on income. The first $1 billion of value would be exempt from the tax.

SPOTTED OWL-PROTECTIONS

Democrats urge investigation into removal of owl protections

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Eight Democratic U.S. lawmakers are calling for an investigation into “potential scientific meddling” by the Trump administration in its rule to remove critical habitat protections for the imperiled northern spotted owl in the Pacific Northwest. The group said in a letter Tuesday that former Interior Secretary David Bernhardt “appeared to unilaterally act” on his way out of office to remove millions of acres of protected habitat designated for the owl. The lawmakers are seeking a review from the Interior Department inspector general. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is overseen by the Interior Department and didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the letter.

LEGISLATURE-POLICE USE OF FORCE

State Senate takes testimony on more use of neck restraints

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A bill in the state Legislature that could expand the use of vascular neck restraints by law enforcement officers was sharply criticized Tuesday by a Black Lives Matter activist.Sakara Remmu of the Washington Black Lives Matter Alliance told the Senate Law and Justice Committee that the bill would likely expand the use of excessive force by law officers in the state.But numerous law enforcement officials testified that vascular neck restraints have been used safely for decades and are much safer than other forms of restraining suspects who are fighting with law officers.The committee heard testimony but took no action on the bill, which calls for developing a statewide written policy for training in the use of vascular neck restraints by June 1, 2022.

AMAZON-JEFF BEZOS

Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder, will step down as CEO

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff Bezos is stepping down later this year as Amazon CEO, a role he’s had since founding the company nearly 30 years ago. Amazon made the announcement Tuesday. Bezos built the company from an online bookstore into a behemoth that sells just about everything. Amazon says Bezos will be replaced in the summer by Andy Jassy, who runs Amazon’s cloud business. Bezos will then become the company’s executive chairman. In a blog post, Bezos said he planned to focus on new products and early initiatives at Amazon. He also expects to have more time for side projects, including his space exploration company Blue Origin and philanthropic initiatives.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MIGRANT FARMWORKERS

Farmers sue state over COVID-19 rules for migrant workers

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Two farm groups are suing the state of Washington for failing to revise emergency regulations that seek to protect migrant farmworkers from the COVID-19 virus. The groups filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Yakima County Superior Court. It seeks to invalidate the recently renewed rules as arbitrary, capricious and not feasible. John Stuhlmiller, chief executive officer of the Washington Farm Bureau, says farmers had no choice but to file the lawsuit. The state Department of Health renewed the emergency rules, first adopted last spring, for the third time on Jan. 8. The lawsuit, against the Department of Health and the Department of Labor & Industries, contends many of the state’s emergency regulations for farmers are unworkable.

SEATTLE-CURBING NATURAL GAS USE

Seattle OKs measure to end much commerical natural gas use

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has unanimously approved changes to energy codes that will further clamp down on natural gas use in new commercial and apartment buildings taller than three stories. The Seattle Times reports the ordinance approved Monday bans natural gas for space heating in new construction of these buildings, or for use in replacement heating systems in older buildings. It also would prohibit the use of natural gas to heat water in new hotels and large apartment buildings, and take other steps to improve energy conservation that include a greater use of more efficient electric heating and cooling systems.

LEGISLATURE-COVID FUNDING

Washington House allocates $2.2 billion in COVID funding

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state House has passed a bill that would allocate $2.2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding. The bill, which advanced from the House by a 61-36 vote late Monday, now moves to the Senate. The Olympian reports the measure directs federal funding to an array of high-priority areas for relief. Over $668 million goes to K-12 schools using a funding formula tied to how many low-income families are in a district. Another big chunk, $618 million, goes into a COVID-19 Public Health Response Account, for efforts such as testing and contact tracing — $68 million of which is earmarked specifically for planning for, preparing and deploying the COVID-19 vaccine.

AP-US-AMAZON-HEADQUARTERS-HELIX

Headquarters helix: Amazon reveals eye-catching office tower

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Amazon has revealed plans for the next phase of its headquarters redevelopment in Virginia. featuring a signature 350-foot helix-shaped office tower that can be climbed from the outside like a mountain hike. The head-turning helix building is the centerpiece of the proposal that also features three 22-story office buildings. The Seattle-based company is looking to accommodate 25,000 new workers over the coming years in the Arlington County neighborhoods across the Potomac River from the nation’s capital. The company said in a blog post that the building is designed to help people connect to nature. Sketches show trees spiraling along the building’s exterior. Amazon said the exterior climb will be open to public tours on weekends.