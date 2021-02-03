Lithia Motors: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) _ Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $187.6 million.

The Medford, Oregon-based company said it had net income of $7.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $5.46 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.05 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $3.94 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.92 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $470.3 million, or $19.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.12 billion.

Lithia Motors shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

