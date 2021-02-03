AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, Feb. 03.

Wednesday, Feb. 03 11:00 AM ACEE ‘State Transportation Electrification Scorecard’ report and webinar – ‘State Transportation Electrification Scorecard’ released by the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, grading states on progress to help enable residents and businesses to use and charge electric vehicles. The scorecard is the first report to evaluate states’ policies to remove barriers for households and fleet owners, like offering incentives to buy EVs, adding more charging options, and setting lower electric rates at preferred charging times. The report has a special focus on California, Colorado, Washington, DC, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Vermont and Washington state. Data is discussed on webinar featuring state officials in California, Colorado and New York

For an embargoed copy of the report and related materials, contact Max Karlin,. For details on the ACEEE webinar, contact Ben Somberg * Webinar registration at https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg30.jsp&referrer=&eventid=2978287&sessionid=1&key=F392673D703D6D22383F45475597AFC2®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register * An embargoed copy of the ACEEE report and data for each state are available upon request. The information is embargoed until 7 a.m. ET/5 a.m. MT/4 a.m. PT on February 3, 2021.

Thursday, Feb. 04 7:00 PM WorldOregon holds discussion with ‘1619 Project’ journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones (virtual)

