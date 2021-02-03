Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 3:35 p.m.

IDAHO MARIJUANA CONSTITUTIONAL BAN

BOISE, Idaho — Expressing firm opposition to dozens of states that have legalized marijuana in recent years, the Idaho Senate on Wednesday approved a proposed constitutional amendment that would prohibit the legalization of pot and other psychoactive drugs in the state. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 520 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK VACCINE TRANSPARENCY

IOWA CITY, Iowa — As the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign accelerates, governors, public health directors and committees advising them are holding key discussions behind closed doors, including debates about who should be eligible for the shots and how best to distribute them. By Ryan J Foley. SENT: 1050 words.

SPORTS

SOC–PORTLAND-MILBRETT

PORTLAND, Ore. — Soccer Hall of Famer Tiffeny Milbrett is returning to the Portland Pilots, joining the staff as a volunteer assistant coach. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 210 words. With AP photos.

FBC–SIGNING DAY PAC 12

Oregon was among the top recruiting programs under the previous two coaches, consistently pulling in classes among the top half of the Pac-12 Conference. The Ducks have become No. 1 under Mario Cristobal. SENT: 740 words.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON INMATES: Judge orders Oregon inmates to be prioritized for vaccine.

VIRUS OUTBREAK RESTAURANT VIOLATIONS: Springfield restaurant fined over COVID-19 rules.

CHILD SEXUAL ASSAULT SENTENCE: Redmond man gets 15 years prison for child sexual abuse.

