WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:Daily Game
8-4-7
(eight, four, seven)Hit 5
07-14-16-36-40
(seven, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-six, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $235,000Keno
03-04-06-20-27-32-33-40-43-47-52-55-65-66-67-68-70-71-76-80
(three, four, six, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-six, eighty)Lotto
01-02-12-14-17-43
(one, two, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $3.2 millionMatch 4
03-12-20-23
(three, twelve, twenty, twenty-three)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $54 millionPowerball
05-37-40-64-66, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
(five, thirty-seven, forty, sixty-four, sixty-six; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
