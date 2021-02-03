AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Feb. 03.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 03 11:00 AM ACEE ‘State Transportation Electrification Scorecard’ report and webinar – ‘State Transportation Electrification Scorecard’ released by the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, grading states on progress to help enable residents and businesses to use and charge electric vehicles. The scorecard is the first report to evaluate states’ policies to remove barriers for households and fleet owners, like offering incentives to buy EVs, adding more charging options, and setting lower electric rates at preferred charging times. The report has a special focus on California, Colorado, Washington, DC, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Vermont and Washington state. Data is discussed on webinar featuring state officials in California, Colorado and New York

Weblinks: http://www.aceee.org, https://twitter.com/ACEEEdc

Contacts: Max Karlin, Hastings Group, mkarlin@hastingsgroup.com, 1 703 276 3255; Ben Somberg, ACEEE, bsomberg@aceee.org, 1 202 658 8129;

For an embargoed copy of the report and related materials, contact Max Karlin,. For details on the ACEEE webinar, contact Ben Somberg * Webinar registration at https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg30.jsp&referrer=&eventid=2978287&sessionid=1&key=F392673D703D6D22383F45475597AFC2®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register * An embargoed copy of the ACEEE report and data for each state are available upon request. The information is embargoed until 7 a.m. ET/5 a.m. MT/4 a.m. PT on February 3, 2021. The data also is discussed at the 11 a.m. ET/9 a.m. MT/8 a.m. PT webinar

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 03 1:00 PM King County Council Committee of the Whole meeting – King County Council Committee of the Whole holds meeting with Office of Performance, Strategy and Budget Director Dwight Dively on the Executive’s response to the pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Daniel DeMay, King County Council, daniel.demay@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 263 3767

watch/listen live on KCTV

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 03 January Sales

Weblinks: http://www.costco.com

Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 04 T-Mobile Q4 2020 earnings – T-Mobile Q4 2020 earnings, for the telecommunications company that merged with Sprint in April 2020

Weblinks: http://www.t-mobile.com/, https://twitter.com/TMobile

Contacts: T-Mobile US media relations, MediaRelations@t-mobile.com

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 04 4:30 PM T-Mobile US Inc: Q4 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investor.t-mobile.com/Events-and-Presentations, https://twitter.com/TMobile

Contacts: Nils Paellmann, T-Mobile US Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@t-mobile.com, 1 212 358 3210

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 04 Costco Wholesale Corp: Q2 2021 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.costco.com

Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 04 T-Mobile US Inc: Q4 2020 Results

Weblinks: http://investor.t-mobile.com/Events-and-Presentations, https://twitter.com/TMobile

Contacts: Nils Paellmann, T-Mobile US Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@t-mobile.com, 1 212 358 3210