Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ambrose 52, Melba 49
Bear Lake 55, West Side 49
Blackfoot 64, Shelley 49
Bonneville 85, Idaho Falls 83, 2OT
Borah 57, Kuna 40
Eagle 73, Skyview 47
Gooding 60, Wendell 47
Hillcrest 60, Rigby 53
Madison 57, Skyline 26
Marsh Valley 62, Snake River 59
Meridian 76, Boise 42
N. Fremont 55, W. Jefferson 49
New Plymouth 53, Cole Valley 43
Preston 69, Highland 38
Richfield 54, Grace Lutheran 29
Rocky Mountain 47, Timberline 40
Soda Springs 71, Valley 40
St. Maries 55, Kellogg 46
Teton 77, South Fremont 71
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Camas County 57, ISDB 5
Emmett 50, Ridgevue 20
Salmon River 46, Cascade 28
1AD1 District Tournament=
Lighthouse Christian 72, Raft River 51
Murtaugh 48, Oakley 33
3A District Tournament=
Filer 47, Gooding 36
Kimberly 65, Buhl 33
4A District Tournament=
Canyon Ridge 49, Minico 44
Jerome 44, Twin Falls 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
