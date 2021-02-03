Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 9:58 pm

Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ambrose 52, Melba 49

Bear Lake 55, West Side 49

Blackfoot 64, Shelley 49

Bonneville 85, Idaho Falls 83, 2OT

Borah 57, Kuna 40

Eagle 73, Skyview 47

Gooding 60, Wendell 47

Hillcrest 60, Rigby 53

Madison 57, Skyline 26

Marsh Valley 62, Snake River 59

Meridian 76, Boise 42

N. Fremont 55, W. Jefferson 49

New Plymouth 53, Cole Valley 43

Preston 69, Highland 38

Richfield 54, Grace Lutheran 29

Rocky Mountain 47, Timberline 40

Soda Springs 71, Valley 40

St. Maries 55, Kellogg 46

Teton 77, South Fremont 71

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Camas County 57, ISDB 5

Emmett 50, Ridgevue 20

Salmon River 46, Cascade 28

1AD1 District Tournament=

Lighthouse Christian 72, Raft River 51

Murtaugh 48, Oakley 33

3A District Tournament=

Filer 47, Gooding 36

Kimberly 65, Buhl 33

4A District Tournament=

Canyon Ridge 49, Minico 44

Jerome 44, Twin Falls 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content