BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

OREGON TEAR GAS

SALEM, Ore. — Tear gas, pepper spray and impact munitions have been deployed by police for months against protesters in Portland, Oregon, enveloping neighborhoods and even a school yard in clouds of stinging, choking chemical agents. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 800 words. With AP photos.

LEGISLATURE SPORTS BETTING

SPOKANE, Wash. — Supporters of a bill to expand sports gambling in Washington state beyond Indian casinos and into privately-owned card rooms across the state said Thursday the measure would increase job and tax revenues. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 580 words. With AP photos.

OPIOID CRISIS MCKINSEY

The global consulting firm McKinsey & Company agreed to pay nearly $600 million for its role in advising businesses on how to sell more prescription opioid painkillers amid a nationwide overdose crisis. By Geoff Mulvihill. SENT: 960 words. With AP photos, video.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state is averaging about 28,000 COVID-19 vaccinations a day, and as of this week, more than 728,000 vaccine doses have been administered statewide. SENT: 270 words.

KOHL’s RESULTS

NEW YORK — Department stores Nordstrom and Kohl’s offered on Thursday a snapshot of their holiday 2020 performance that underscored the challenges ahead as they navigate a pandemic. SENT: 310 words.

GROCERY HAZARD PAY LAWSUIT

SEATTLE — Two grocery industry trade groups have filed a lawsuit against the city of Seattle over its new law mandating $4 an hour pay raises for grocery stores. SENT: 400 words.

DISMEMBERED BODIES CAR

OTHELLO, Wash. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will seek to deport a man suspected of killing two women and leaving their dismembered bodies in an abandoned car in the central Washington town of Othello — if and when he’s ever released from state custody. SENT: 320 words.

SPORTS

FBC SMALL COLLEGES START

PARKLAND, Wash. — The next wave of college football arrives this weekend when a handful of NCAA Division III and NAIA programs begin some form of a delayed season. By Tim Booth. SENT: 830 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

FIRE AID APPROVED: Biden approves federal disaster aid for Malden and Pine City.

BOEING DELL TECH JOBS: Boeing to outsource IT work to Dell, eliminate 600 jobs.

MISSING SKIPPER SEARCH: Crews search for skipper of boat found unattended on lake.