Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s U.S. senators have proposed a conservation package that would protect thousands of miles of the state’s rivers from development. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Democratic Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley on Wednesday announced the River Democracy Act of 2021. It would add nearly 4,700 miles of Oregon rivers and streams to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers system. The bill would almost triple the number of river miles with Wild and Scenic protections in Oregon and includes waterways in most of the state. It amounts to one of the biggest public lands conservation proposals in state history.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon nears 2,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, with the Oregon Health Authority reporting 10 additional people who died from COVID-19 on Wednesday. The most recent deaths, include four men and six women, people ranging from 59 to 99 years old and residents of Clackamas, Multnomah and Umatilla. On Wednesday the health authority reported 649 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 144,605. The death toll is 1,991. Most of Wednesday’s cases were in Marion, Washington and Multnomah counties.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Occupational Safety and Health has fined a Springfield restaurant $9,215 over two alleged COVID-19-related violations. KEZI-TV reports the restaurant called Along Came Trudy was issued a fine of $9,215, following weeks of the business remaining open against statewide rules. State officials say the fine was issued after an inspection in December. By allowing indoor dining, OSHA said the restaurant willfully disregarded the ban on indoor dining in extreme risk areas. The second violation regards a failure to make sure customers inside the restaurant wear a face covering. OSHA also said armed people outside the business threatened regulatory agencies and their staff members. Employers have 30 days to appeal citations.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposed constitutional amendment that would prevent the legalization of pot and other psychoactive drugs has cleared the Idaho Senate and is headed to the House. The Senate mustered the two-thirds needed with a 24-11 vote on Wednesday to approve the resolution. The bill next goes to the House and if it is passed there, Idaho voters will decide in 2022 whether to approve the amendment to the state constitution, Backers say Idaho is surrounded by states with legal marijuana and they don’t want it. Opponents say the measure would permanently ban medical marijuana for patients with terminal illnesses or chronic pain.