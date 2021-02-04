Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — The global business consultant McKinsey & Co. has agreed to pay nearly $600 million for its role in the opioid crisis. In a deal announced Thursday with attorneys general for most states, the company agrees to make public documents showing communications with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and three other companies that have been in the opioid business. The settlement is novel because McKinsey did not make or sell the powerful painkillers but rather advised companies that did on how to boost their business. States say the company encouraged Purdue to focus on selling higher doses and high-volume prescribers.

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing Co. has said it will outsource a significant amount of information technology work to Dell starting in April, including support of cloud services, databases and information technology security. The move is expected to eliminate Boeing 600 jobs. The Seattle Times reported that company vice president for information technology Susan Doniz told employees Thursday that the eliminated jobs represent about 10% of the company’s IT staff. Doniz says most of the affected employees are not unionized and must either find different work within the company, apply to work for Dell or be laid off. Boeing declined to provide a breakdown of the affected jobs by state.

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Crews will resume rescue efforts for a missing skipper now presumed to have drowned after a boat was found unattended on Lake Washington near Juanita Bay Tuesday. King County Sheriff’s Office officials said Wednesday the skipper is presumed to have drowned. Multiple search and rescue agencies resumed their search for the passenger in Lake Washington after reports of a possible person who went overboard Tuesday. The Coast Guard says someone reported a running boat that had collided into a private pier. No one was in the boat, but a cell phone and wallet were found on board.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Justice Department says a member of the Proud Boys has been arrested in Washington state in connection with the breach of the nation’s Capitol. Ethan Nordean, also known as Rufio Panman, appeared in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Wednesday afternoon, after he was charged in Washington, D.C., with obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds. The Justice Department says the 30-year-old Nordean was among those who entered the Capitol and that he had been near the front of the crowd of rioters as the confronted Capitol Police. Nordean’s father said in an email that his son “will be held accountable for his actions.”