Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Oregon was among the top recruiting programs under the previous two coaches, consistently pulling in classes among the top half of the Pac-12 Conference. The Ducks have become No. 1 under Mario Cristobal. Highlighted by 19 four-star recruits, Oregon has landed the Pac-12′s top recruiting class for the third straight year, finishing just ahead of Southern California in the 247 Sports composite. USC is up to No. 8 nationally after finishing 64th a year ago.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Soccer Hall of Famer Tiffeny Milbrett is returning to the Portland Pilots, joining the staff as a volunteer assistant coach. Milbrett played for the Pilots from 1990 to 1994 before her storied career with the U.S. national team. She played on three World Cup teams, including the squad that won soccer’s most prestigious event in 1999. She also played on a pair of Olympic teams, winning a gold medal in 1996. She was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2018.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to sign veteran right-hander Félix Hernández to a minor league contract. Hernández won an AL Cy Young Award, two ERA titles and made six All-Star teams over 15 seasons with Seattle before becoming a free agent last offseason. The 34-year-old signed a minor league deal with Atlanta and looked sharp during spring training, but ultimately opted out of the pandemic-shortened 60-game season. In his last big league action, Hernández went 1-8 with a 6.40 ERA in 2019.