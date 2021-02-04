Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 2:20 p.m.

CAPITOL-BREACH-IDAHO-INDICTMENT

BOISE — An Idaho man who posted online videos of himself bragging about taking part in the violent siege on the U.S. Capitol last month has been charged by a federal grand jury with four crimes related to the insurrection. Boise resident Josiah Colt, 34, turned himself in to law enforcement in Boise on Jan. 12. On Wednesday, he was indicted on four counts, including obstructing official proceedings and aiding and abetting, which carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 330 words.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

BOISE — Lawmakers in the Idaho state House on Thursday initiated a third attempt to pass legislation to trim the governor’s powers during an emergency such as a pandemic. The House State Affairs Committee OK’d a possible public hearing for the bill that’s reworked legislation from several failed attempts this session. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 630 words.

NATIONAL GUARD-PILOTS KILLED

BOISE — The Idaho National Guard has released the names of three soldiers killed Tuesday night when a Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a training flight. Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jesse Anderson, 43; Chief Warrant Officer 3 George “Geoff” Laubhan, 39; and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Peltzer, 43, were the only people aboard when the helicopter crashed near Lucky Peak outside Boise. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 350 words.

LEGISLATURE-SPORTS BETTING

SPOKANE, Wash. — Supporters of a bill to expand sports gambling in Washington state beyond Indian casinos and into privately-owned card rooms across the state said Thursday the measure would increase job and tax revenues. But opponents say such an expansion would take money from tribes who use the casino revenues to fund their operations and social programs. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 580 words.

ALSO:

FIRE AID APPROVED: Biden approves federal disaster aid for Malden and Pine City