Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO-MARIJUANA-CONSTITUTIONAL-BAN

Idaho Senate approves constitutional ban on legal marijuana

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposed constitutional amendment that would prevent the legalization of pot and other psychoactive drugs has cleared the Idaho Senate and is headed to the House. The Senate mustered the two-thirds needed with a 24-11 vote on Wednesday to approve the resolution. The bill next goes to the House and if it is passed there, Idaho voters will decide in 2022 whether to approve the amendment to the state constitution, Backers say Idaho is surrounded by states with legal marijuana and they don’t want it. Opponents say the measure would permanently ban medical marijuana for patients with terminal illnesses or chronic pain.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

Senate makes another try to trim governor’s emergency powers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers are taking another shot at trimming an Idaho governor’s power during an emergency event such as the pandemic. The Senate State Affairs Committee voted to hold a hearing on the bill that is a reworked version of previous legislation. The new legislation allows the governor to declare a “state of extreme peril” and extend it past 60 days but only to ensure federal funding continues. The proposed law would require any restrictions accompanying a governor’s order to expire after 60 days unless renewed by the Legislature. Lawmakers are angry with actions taken by Republican Gov. Brad Little to slow the coronavirus, which included a temporary lockdown.

NATIONAL GUARD-PILOTS KILLED

3 Idaho National Guard members killed in helicopter crash

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three Idaho Army National Guard pilots have died after their Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Boise during a training flight. Col. Christopher Burt said the helicopter was last contacted at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday while it was on a routine training flight. The UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency transmitter locator was activated about 15 minutes later. Search and rescue crews found the wreckage just after midnight Wednesday morning near a mountain named Lucky Peak. The names of the pilots killed in the crash were not immediately released so officials could notify their relatives. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Crews were still working to recover the bodies Wednesday afternoon.

DEPUTY-ASSAULT CHARGE

Mason County sheriff’s deputy pleads not guilty to assault

SHELTON, Wash. (AP) — A Mason County sheriff’s deputy accused of choking and biting his wife when she tried to rouse him from a drunken stupor has pleaded not guilty to fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor. Jake Talton Delaney entered his plea in Mason County Superior Court. His attorney, Alan Harvey, declined to comment. Shelton police arrested Delaney on Jan. 18 after a neighbor visiting the couple’s house called 911 and told police she witnessed the assault. He was booked into the Thurston County Jail. A Shelton police officer who tried to take a statement from Delaney described him as “extremely intoxicated.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho moves into Stage 3 of virus plan as case rate drops

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little is moving Idaho to Stage 3 of his coronavirus reopening plan, lessening restrictions on the size of group gatherings as the rate of infections continues to drop statewide. Little made the announcement Tuesday, urging residents to stay vigilant in working to slow the spread of the virus. Under Stage 3, gatherings should be limited to 50 or fewer people. Political, religious, educational, youth sports and health care related events are exempt from the restriction. Johns Hopkins University says there were just under 434 new cases for every 100,000 Idaho residents in the past two weeks, ranking the state 35th in the country for new cases per capita.

IDAHO-UNSPENT COVID MILLIONS

Idaho lawmakers have not yet approved spending $900M in aid

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho state lawmakers in a power struggle with Republican Gov. Brad Little say they should have been called back into session last year to distribute $1.25 billion in coronavirus rescue money that Little doled out. But now that the part-time, Republican-dominated Legislature has gathered in Boise, lawmakers have the power to allocate money and have not approved spending any of $900 million in new federal rescue money received by the state. The inaction comes despite calls from groups saying the money is needed immediately. The money can go for programs including meals on wheels, rent assistance and child care.